SUNSPORT tipster James Anderson returns with his latest acca tips which features picks from this weekend’s international fixtures.

We’ve studied the data, statistics and team news to predict the most likely results. Our partners at Sky Bet are also offering new customers a colossal £30 in free bets!

Stake anything on football and get £30 in free bets to spend on football – CLAIM HERE*

New Sky Bet offers New customer offers Fancy £30 in free bets? That’s what Sky Bet are offering to all new customers when they register an account! Stake anything on football and get £30 in free bets to spend on football – CLAIM HERE* AccaFreeze Get more control over you football accumulator with Sky Bet’s new and innovative AccaFreeze! AccaFreeze is new and exclusive to Sky Bet, and allows punters to freeze a winning score of your 5+ leg acca in-play. Simply select the winning leg you want to freeze, and it will be settled as a winner, even if it goes on to lose! Find our more about AccaFreeze HERE

SLOVENIA vs Finland

I’m very enthusiastic about Slovenia’s chances this weekend. Matjaz Kek’s side are flying high in Group H having taken 13 points from a possible 18 after six matches.

They’ve lost just one of their last 12 in all competitions – which included solid draws against Denmark and Sweden, and wins over Norway and Romania.

Their one defeat did come against Finland in Helsinki, but they bossed the statistics in possession, xG and goal attempts. It was just ‘one of those nights’.

They are spearheaded by Europe’s next great talent in Benjamin Sesko, who’s banged in five in ten matches for RB Leipzig this season, and has two in qualifying already.

The Sun accumulator Our selections SLOVENIA vs Finland

Norway vs SPAIN

Wales vs CROATIA This treble is available at 5/1 with Sky Bet and YOU can claim it HERE* Fancy £30 in free bets? Well that’s exactly what Sky Bet are offering to all new customers when they register an account and stake anything on football! Stake anything on football and get £30 in free bets to spend on football – CLAIM HERE*

Norway vs SPAIN

This is actually a massive game for both sides, who sit second and third in qualification… and more often than not Spain come up trumps in those kinds of affairs.

Norway have seven points from their first five matches, while Spain have nine from four. One of those Spanish victories came against Sunday’s opposition in Malaga when they ran out comprehensive 3-0 winners courtesy of goals from Dani Olmo and Joselu.

Spain’s surprise defeat to Scotland was followed by four-consecutive wins over Italy, Croatia, Georgia and Cyprus, with a colossal 13 scored in their last two outings (6-0, 1-7).

Norway are in decent enough form and have Erling Haaland at their disposal, but he’s blanked in his last four, while the hosts have never beaten Spain in six attempts (L4, D2).

Wales vs CROATIA

Can we really ignore Croatia at Evens on Sunday?

Zlatko Dalic’s World Cup semi-finalists have lost just once in normal time in their last 19 matches in all competitions, and that was against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in Qatar.

Nathan Broadhead netted a 93rd-minute equaliser in the reverse fixture in Split, but that was completely against the run of play with Croatia having 63% possession and eight efforts on target to Wales’ one.

Croatia have won four of the seven meetings between these sides, and have never been beaten by Wales in any competition. The Welsh have won two of their last 14 games – but both of those came against lowly Latvia.

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS AND BONUSES NEW CUSTOMERS

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*New customers only, first single & e/w bet only, 5p minimum stake, 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.Org