With summer in the rear-view mirror, we’re looking forward to the upcoming launch of several AAA titles, including Armoured Core 6, Starfield, and Mortal Kombat 1. However, we must unfortunately also bid adieu to the best deal we’ve seen for the PlayStation 5. You can still save $50 on Sony’s console if you check out today. Some other deals you should consider this weekend include discounts on the DualSense Controller for the PS5, a turn-based Humble Bundle, and a Lego Time Machine.

Below we’ve included some of our other favorite deals this week from the worlds of gaming and entertainment, along with some of the best-selling products that have made a recent appearance on Polygon.

The best gaming deals this week

Several retailers are still offering a $50 discount on the disc version of the PlayStation 5 through Aug. 19. The disc version of the console has been priced at $499.99 since its launch in November 2020, but you can currently pick one up at Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and Target for $449.99.

If you need a second controller for that brand-new PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Multiple retailers are still discounting the $69.99 DualSense wireless controller to just $49.99, its lowest price to date. You can currently pick up the haptic controller in any of its available colors for just $49.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop. The DualsSense controller also has the benefit of seamlessly working with PCs thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, but you’ll have to hook up its wired USB-C connection to benefit from its resisting triggers in some games.

If you’ve had your fill of Baldur’s Gate 3, but are still hungry for more turn-based combat, you might want to check out the Take Your Turn Bundle that’s available at Humble through Sep. 1. This $20 bundle features seven excellent turn-based strategy titles you can add to your Steam library, including the Norse-inspired Banner Saga Trilogy, and the Doom-flavored roguelike, Jupiter Hell.

We really like Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game, the latest card game from Fantasy Flight based in that galaxy far, far away. You can pick up the dueling-deck builder from Amazon for $31 (previously $38). Not to be confused with the upcoming Star Wars Unlimited TCG or the now-defunct Star Wars Living Card Game, the Deckbuilding game shares more in common with games like Dominion and Seven Wonders than Magic: The Gathering. The box includes a roster of 152 shared cards, which players draft from a shared “river” to build out their deck and take down their opponent.

The top-selling stuff on Polygon this week

The best entertainment deals this week

The Lego version of the Time Machine from Back to the Future is currently matching its lowest price ever on Amazon. Normally $199.99, you can currently add this 1,872-piece recreation to your collection for $159.99. The kit comes packaged with minifigs for Doc Brown and Marty (and his signature hoverboard), in addition to spare parts to transform the Time Machine into its version from each film.

If you want to add some classic 4K UHD movies to your collection, you can pick up three select titles from Gruv.com for $30. This deal includes contemporary essential viewing like Get Out, Dunkirk, and Atomic Blonde, but also features a broad selection of classics like Apollo 13, Total Recall, and Do the Right Thing.

Of course, if you prefer a saga, you can also save 15% on massive box sets like the Middle Earth Collector’s Box, and the Fast & Furious 10-movie collection by using the promo code HAPPYANNY15 at checkout.

The fifth edition of Dungeons & Dragons Lore & Legends doesn’t ship until Oct. 3, but you can currently save $5 on the regular price if you pre-order a copy now. The visual guide to the latest iteration of the legendary TTRPG includes concept art and commentary on the creatures, locations, and design choices that went into D&D 5e.