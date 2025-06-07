The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting ready to celebrate a graduate in your life? Finding the perfect gift can be tricky—you want something they’ll actually use, but that also feels meaningful enough to mark the moment. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up thoughtful picks for every kind of grad, from preschoolers to post-secondary achievers.

Soft, squishy and totally adorable, this plush owl toy wears a tiny graduation cap—making it a suitable and sweet souvenir for little ones to mark the occasion.

The last days of preschool are the perfect time to start memorializing your kiddo’s school years. This customizable memory book lets you chronicle accomplishments and store artwork, report cards and more from preschool through grade 12.

Give your preschool grad a gift that makes the transition to kindergarten super fun with a colourful, kid-sized backpack. Bonus points for a durable, easy-to-clean design and cheerful rainbow motif.

For the elementary school grad

It’s a classic for a reason: Dr. Seuss’s whimsical picture book is a timeless gift that your young graduate will love reading now—and that they’ll return to time and time again when marking future milestones.

As your kiddo’s world grows, give them a gift to spark their imagination and inspire dreams of travel. By day, this globe shows a detailed world map. When switched on at night, it lights up with 88 constellations.

A STEM-packed bestseller, this kit turns learning into play with buildable kinetic sculptures that actually move! From DJ Bubbles the record-spinning octopus to a flying pterodactyl and grooving yeti, each model combines LEGO elements and foldable papercraft characters.

Whether your grad is off to college or is dreaming of travel, adventure awaits—and they’ll need something to carry their essentials. This versatile water-repellent weekender features plenty of pockets and a roomy interior.

Reinvent the class ring by gifting your grad a bold, modern, statement-making piece. Case in point? This curvaceous ring from Canadian brand Jenny Bird is finished in high-polish gold—ideal for marking the special moment with serious shine.

Give your high school grad the gift of focus and phenomenal sound with these ultra-comfortable, noise-cancelling headphones. Designed with next-gen audio tech and all-day battery life, they’re perfect for study sessions and jam sessions alike.

For the college & university grad

Many college grads really want, and need, cash. Make it feel more special by tucking a few bills into a sleek, RFID-protected leather clutch. It’s a stylish, thoughtful upgrade from a plain envelope—and one they’ll use for years.

As your grad moves into their busy post-university life, it’s the perfect time to upgrade their morning coffee routine. Using coffee capsules makes it easy for them to craft a variety of coffee and espresso drinks.

Celebrate your grad’s future while also honouring the past. A shadow box display case lets them turn small items—think graduation tassels, photos and special keepsakes—into a meaningful display for their post-grad home.

For the masters & PhD grad

There’s no denying that earning a post-grad degree takes serious smarts. Help your favourite grad celebrate their hard work with a dose of whimsy in the form of this playful stoneware mug.

Yes, they spent countless hours earning their degree—but they still might be too tired to frame it. Make it easy for your post-grad grad to showcase their hard-earned paper with an appropriately fancy frame.

Luggage is a classic grad gift, but this version makes it modern and exciting. This sleek, durable carry-on from Canadian brand Monos fits a 16” laptop, resists dents and is a seamless companion for post-grad adventures.

