Gooseneck kettles also work well for tea lovers who need to tailor the brewing temperature of their speciality teas.

Read our guide from coffee expert Celeste Wong below to see her top picks of the best, plus what to look for when buying a gooseneck kettle and how to get the most out of it to make the perfect cup.

Best all round kettle: Bodum Bistro gooseneck water kettle 1 litre, £50.68

Bodum Bistro gooseneck water kettle 1 litre, £50.68 Best value for money gooseneck kettle: Melitta gooseneck kettle, £24.99

Melitta gooseneck kettle, £24.99 Most stylish gooseneck kettle: Hario Buono drip kettle, £43.99

Hario Buono drip kettle, £43.99 Best simple kettle: Dualit pour-over fast-boil electric kettle, £89.99

Dualit pour-over fast-boil electric kettle, £89.99 Best ergonomic gooseneck kettle: Brewista artisan 1-litre gooseneck variable kettle, £270.17

Bodum Bistro gooseneck water kettle 1-litre

Best all round kettle

This a really good general purpose kettle. It’s elegant and modern. The gooseneck spout is long, but doesn’t take up too much space because it’s more vertical than wide, which is handy for storing. It isn’t temperature controlled, so it’s just one simple flip of the switch to turn it on. The handle has an ergonomic thumb rest.

You can use this kettle for regular hot drinks, manual pour-over coffees or an aeropress. This is a good option if you are a beginner. Just wait until it comes to the boil and it will automatically switch off. Leave it for a minute and the temperature should drop approximately to the optimum level for your coffee (between 94-96C).

Melitta gooseneck kettle

Best value for money gooseneck kettle

This is probably the best value for money for an entry level gooseneck kettle. It’s compatible on any stovetop and very hardy – I’ve taken it away on many trips. I went without a regular kettle for a while and only used this gooseneck kettle on my gas stovetop and it was great. It has a nice angled handle with grooves for your fingers and pours smoothly. One downside is that after multiple uses, the flames from a gas stove can mark the outside of the kettle. It’s so affordable, if you are wanting to try a gooseneck out, this is definitely a good option to look at.

Hario Buono drip kettle

Most stylish kettle

This kettle was one of my very first gooseneck kettles. Hario is a very reputable Japanese brand that makes not only functional but beautifully simple and elegant home coffee gear – the copper Buono range stands out.

The kettle comes in two sizes: 600ml or 800ml. The smaller kettle is a little stout, while the larger one is a bit more elegant-looking. However, it’s rare you would make an 800ml pour-over coffee; for two large mugs, you’d likely make 500-600ml of coffee. It’s hard to brew large quantities without constantly heating the water to keep the temperature stable. So, if you go for the 800ml, you’re unlikely to fill that to the top, plus it’s heavier to lift and suspend the gooseneck. The 600ml is handily sized and a beautiful addition to any kitchen.

Dualit pour-over fast-boil electric kettle

Best simple gooseneck kettle

This is a nice and simple temperature-controlled kettle. The temperature can be changed by 1C at a time (in both Celsius and Fahrenheit) and reaches up to 100C with a turn dial.

The kettle has a smooth handle and is easy to operate. You can keep the water at a constant temperature for 5 minutes, which is good for interval pouring. The kettle beeps with key tones, but you can turn it to silent by holding down one button in case you’re up early and want to make your coffee in peace. The interface isn’t as elegant or sophisticated-looking as the others, but has a nice finish and is a reasonable price for a temperature-controlled gooseneck kettle. With its fast-boil functionality, it’s also highly energy efficient.

Brewista artisan 1-litre gooseneck variable kettle

Best ergonomic kettle

This gooseneck kettle comes in a variety of finishes, including a white and wooden design for a modern, minimalist kettle.

The handle feels comfortable and ergonomic. The spout has quite an elongated ‘S’ bend, which helps restrict and slow water flow for extra control. I really like the stream of the water flow. There is also a flash-boil function and a ‘keep warm’ setting for interval pouring. Sometimes the LCD touchscreen on the base panel is sensitive to control, but if you like modern aesthetics and technology, this kettle will look great and serve as a very good quality gooseneck kettle for your morning brews.

What is a gooseneck kettle?

A gooseneck kettle has a long, narrow spout resembling a goose’s neck, hence the name. It’s often used when making manual pour-over coffees because of the precise, even pouring and stream of water the spout allows, giving the coffee maker more control.

There are a few key categories to consider:

The material of the kettle

Whether the kettle is to be used on a stovetop or if it’s electric and/or temperature controlled

The aesthetic appeal

The angle of the gooseneck and shape of the spout, as this will help with precision and flow control, which is primarily the point of this particular design

Price

How often you make manual pour-over coffees. If it’s often, I’d suggest buying a temperature-controlled kettle. If it’s every other day, then a more affordable kettle will suffice

Using a gooseneck kettle is more precise, because pouring hot water from the short spout of a normal kitchen kettle is not smooth or easy to do in a controlled manner. With a gooseneck kettle, you can control the flow rate and where you want your water to land in your bed of coffee.

A gooseneck kettle is most useful for making pour-over coffee, but you can use it for an aeropress, too. I also often water my hard-to-reach pot plants with mine!

