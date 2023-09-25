For more gift ideas, check out our reviews section with over 50 gift guides and 400 trusted reviews, or browse our selection of gifts for foodies.

Best Halloween gift ideas 2023

Hotel Chocolat Carvin the Pumkin box

Who wouldn’t love a box of delicious chocolates to celebrate Halloween? Hotel Chocolat’s boo boxes are back this year, filled with spooky shaped chocolates including bats, ghosts and skulls. Choose from Carvin the Pumpkin (£8.50), filled with creamy milk chocolate; Cryptopher the Vampire (£8.95), filled with sweet caramel milk chocolate; or Wingston the Bat (£8.95), filled with vegan-friendly dark chocolate. The clever packaging and fun design will make you want to display them all season long. Looking for something more grown-up? Try the Halloween H-box (£15.45) filled with decadent chocolate truffles.

Available from:

Hotel Chocolat (£8.95)

Emma Bridgewater Halloween tin treat bucket

A wallet-friendly Halloween gift for kids, they can trick or treating in style with this handy bucket you can keep and reuse every year. It is perfectly sized for a haul of sweets and decorated with pumpkins, bats and spiders.

Available from:

Emma Bridgewater (£7)

Biscuiteers haunted house biscuit tin

Go all out this Halloween with this selection of gourmet biscuits in spooky shapes and designs. These hand-decorated biscuits are intricately detailed and taste of rich chocolate. Choose between nine creepy biscuits, from bats and jack o’ lanterns, to black cats, all in a collectable biscuit tin you can use year after year. Looking for an activity for the little ones instead? Treat the kids to this DIY haunted house (£35) for a Halloween spin on a traditional gingerbread house.

Available from:

Biscuiteers (£38)

John Lewis Halloween ghost plate

Serve up a suitably spooky Halloween feast with this simple ghost stoneware plate. Pile high with trick or treat sweets and pop in the dishwasher at the end of the night.

Available from:

John Lewis (£6)

Lola’s Cupcakes Halloween brownies

Ensure a fuss-free Halloween gift delivery with these letterbox-friendly brownies. These rich chocolate brownies capture the spooky spirit of Halloween with vibrant icing and creepy decorations. The rich brownies are made with pure Belgian chocolate and topped with a thin layer of smooth buttercream. They’re the perfect gift for Halloween lovers with a sweet tooth.

Available from:

Lola’s Cupcakes (£17.70 for six brownies)

Chococo milk chocolate pumpkin

Chococo never fails to deliver high-quality chocolate goods, and this fun, festive chocolate pumpkin is no exception. Kids and adults alike will love this smooth milk chocolate pumpkin dusted with gold shimmer and filled with creepy-crawly milk chocolate spiders. If milk chocolate isn’t your thing, the pumpkin is also available in caramel gold chocolate (£8.50) and vegan oat milk chocolate (£8.50). To take your gift to the next level, add a selection of the classic truffles. The autumn collection box (£18) is filled with gourmet, handmade truffles filled with seasonal flavours like toffee apple and spiced pumpkin.

Available from:

Chococo (£8.50)

Le Creuset Halloween tray

A great gift for a keen baker, they can create a batch of Halloween bakes easily with this Le Creuset tray. The ghost, pumpkin and bat shapes of the tray are perfect for muffins and cupcakes, and the non-stick coating means they’ll slide out easily.

More like this

Available from:

Harts of Stur (£26.40)

Le Creuset (£35)

Spirit of Equinox cauldron soup bowl

Warm up on a chilly autumn evening with a hearty bowl of soup. This fun bowl by Spirit of Equinox is equal parts festive and practical. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes with an attached soup spoon, lid and handles. To complete your witchy collection, see the matching teapot (£11.25) or cauldron mug (£7.95). It’s a great gift for teenagers or grown-up Halloween lovers.

Available from:

Amazon (£9.79)

Cartwright & Butler pumpkin-spiced hot chocolate

Fans of a pumpkin spice latte will equally love this new seasonal hot chocolate – a great Halloween gift for kids and adults. The most delicious way to warm up after trick or treating, this cosy hot chocolate melts easily into warm milk. If you love the flavour, try the spiced pumpkin shortbread to go with it.

Available from:

Cartwright & Butler (£7)

Cocktails by Candlelight autumn cocktail & candle-making kit

Having a grown-up Halloween celebration? Enjoy a cosy date night or catch up with a friend with this clever candle-making kit. This Halloween-themed kit comes with 2 x espresso martinis and 2 x stargaze cocktails. After preparing your cocktails, sip away and make your fragrant pumpkin spice candles, filling the room with the scent of autumn.

Available from:

Cocktails by Candlelight (£41)

Sophia Victoria Joy personalised Halloween popcorn bowl

Throw a family Halloween film night to watch your favourite spooky movies with older kids and teenagers. Make sure you don’t forget your snacks and popcorn with this serving bowl. It’s personalised, so the kids won’t mix up their snacks, plus you can choose from different sizes or even add gourmet popcorn to your order. It’s made with durable steel and enamel coating and is dishwasher-safe.

Available from:

Not on the High Street (£20)

Le Creuset stoneware pumpkin casserole

For a chic Halloween, this mini pumpkin casserole dish (with a 300ml capacity) is ideal for serving up a soups and stews in style. Check out our best Halloween recipes for inspiration. You could also use it to decorate a Halloween tablescape and fill with sweets.

Available from:

Le Creuset (£28)

Popcorn Shed Halloween letterbox gift

Looking for some letterbox-friendly gifts? This set of three gluten-free popcorn flavours include decadent salted caramel, punchy mature cheddar and vanilla popcorn in vibrant Halloween colours. It’s handmade in the UK and delivered in spooky Halloween-themed packaging printed with ghosts and bats. Everyone’s sure to love this mix of sweet and savoury flavours.

Available from:

Popcorn Shed (£16)

Boon Homeware spooky Halloween embossing rolling pin

Make an eye-catching batch of biscuits this Halloween with this spooky rolling pin from Boon Homeware. The clever design embosses scary Halloween shapes like ghosts, bats and pumpkins onto the dough that’s being rolled out. It can be used with other crafts, like salt dough or play dough for younger kids. These rolling pins are handmade in the UK, laser-engraved on FSC-approved beech and oiled with food-grade oil.

Available from:

Not on the High Street (£22.99)

Sophia & the Fox personalised Halloween treat bag

Little ones will need somewhere to store all their candy and sweets on the big night, so treat them to this personalised Halloween bag to make the holiday extra-special. The 100% cotton tote bag is the perfect size for kids to carry on their own. The design is customisable, as you can choose between pumpkin orange, rose gold, white or copper letterings. Use these goody bags year after year to create your own family traditions.

Available from:

Not on the High Street (£10)

Enjoyed these products? See more inspiration:

Best chocolate gifts by post

Easy pumpkin carving ideas

The best hot chocolates taste tested

Halloween afternoon tea ideas

Best baking gifts 2023

Top 10 autumn baking recipes