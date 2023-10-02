For some people, Halloween is all about aesthetics and Pumpkin Spice Lattes. For others, the holiday’s purpose comes down to the spooky aspects of Oct. 31.

For those who have kids, sometimes leaning into the horror of Halloween is a little tougher, at least while they’re young. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

The Hollywood Reporter rounded up some kid-friendly scary movies that are perfect for family movie nights throughout the month of October. From Hocus Pocus to Don’t Look Under the Bed and Beetlejuice, here’s a list of spooky Halloween movies that work for all ages.