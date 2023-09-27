he time-honoured traditional chocolate advent calendar is about to be blown out of the water.
Sure, opening a window to a sweet treat will add a moment of joy to any dreary winter day, but diamonds are a girl’s best friend and an even better way to illuminate your festive season is with some good old-fashioned bling.
These days, you can find an advent calendar for just about anything – whether your interests lie in the bedroom (adult toys), in the bathroom (beauty) or in the bar (booze). If you have a very singular interest to grow your jewellery box, or you’re looking for a pre-Christmas treat, these jewellery advent calendars filled with rings, necklaces, bracelets and accessories will be the gift that keeps on giving.
This new crop of calendars opens to reveal an array of gold and silver pieces for far less than the RRP if you were to buy each item individually – and what’s more, you can regift any one of them, sharing the love in the festive season and beyond. Just a suggestion; if you’d prefer to keep it all for yourself, there are no judgements here.
With the likes of Missoma, Liberty and Astrid & Miyu getting in on the advent action, keep scrolling to secure a jewellery-filled gift before they inevitably sell out.
See below
Missoma Jewellery Advent Calendar
Missoma is bringing more variety to its advent calendar line-up than ever before. Joining the silver and gold jewellery editions is a fine jewellery offering that includes 14ct solid gold and diamond pieces that are new and exclusive. All three are housed in boxes you can reuse for your bling present and future.
The gold advent calendar (£395, worth £917) includes the likes of the Lucy Williams Tiny Orb Hoops, Pave Star Bracelet and Amazonite Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, while the silver (£365, worth £803) plays host to the Harris Reed North Star Pearl Necklace, the Bobble Chain Choker and more where all the pieces are handcrafted from recycled sterling silver.
The fine jewellery edition is worth a whopping £3,436 and will set you back £2,295. But it does feature Fine Diamond Heart Stud Earrings, Fine Pearl Huggies and the Fine Twisted Short Chain Necklace with a mix of bestsellers and brand-new styles.
2023 Lark & Berry Advent Calendar
Never one to be outdone, Lark & Berry has five different advent calendars available to shop this Christmas. The luxury contents are made up of the fine jewellery label’s lab-grown diamonds and gemstones.
The 12-Day Fine Piercings (£3,500) advent contains a combination of studs, hoops and charms, while the 12-Day Mixed Jewellery (£7,500) will give each element in your collection an upgrade, extending to necklaces, earrings and bracelets. If money is no object, see also the 24-Day Fine Piercings (£6,850), 24-Day Jewellery Extravaganza (£14,350) and Purely Fine Jewellery 12-Day (£45,000).
Astrid & Miyu 2023 Advent Calendars
There are a trio of advent calendars available at Astrid & Miyu this year in different price brackets. Within each of the three reusable keepsake boxes on offer, you’ll find bestsellers from the high street hero’s jewellery collections as well as exclusive designs that you won’t be able to shop at any other time.
The first is over a 12 day period (£325, worth £604), the second for the full 24 days of advent season (£650, worth £1,240) and the third is a premium option containing just 14k gold pieces (£995, worth £1325). This is the first time this latter option is available.
Abbott Lyon Christmas Advent Calendar
Do you wear silver or gold jewellery? No matter which of the two camps you fall into, Abbott Lyon has a dedicated advent to fill your box of bling. The calendars contain timeless designs within each drawer with a total value of £450. What’s more, you can personalise the pieces with initials or their birthstone to give the gift the personal touch.
Estella Bartlett Advent Calendar
Back for the third year running, Estella Bartlett has given its beloved advent calendar a suitably festive makeover with a red and pink patterned exterior. But that’s just where the good stuff begins. Inside is a selection of 12 pieces of jewellery suited to your preference. Depending on whether you’d like silver-plated or gold, there’s a gift selection for you worth around £348.
Grove & Vae Jewellery Advent Calendar
Who knows what the December weather will bring, but you can ensure frosting is on the cards with this jewellery-stuffed advent calendar from Grove & Vae.
The 12 door creation is packed with lovely accessories to ensure you’re as decked as the Yuletide halls come Christmas. The contents are worth £679 if purchased individually, but you can shave hundreds off the price by bagging the advent for just £389.
Pre-orders open next week.
{{#hasItems}}
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now
{{#items}}
{{/items}}
{{#hasItems}}
{{/hasItems}}
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Release date: August 1 (pre-sale) and September 27 at midnight (general sale)
Worth: £1040
Brands: Vilhelm Parfumerie, Sunday Riley, Le Labo, Augustinus Bader, Charlotte Mensah, Rose Inc and many more.
The Liberty advent calendar is always one of the most sought-after of the year and the retailer is bringing the Christmas feels early this year with a September launch of its legendary beauty offering. Housed in a cardboard ink illustration of the iconic department store’s shopfront treated to a snowy seasonal makeover, there is said to be over a thousand pounds worth of products within its walls.
There are 29 products included, so you’re already getting a bonus over the traditional 24/25 and what’s more, 20 of them are full-sized. Brands include Sunday Riley, Dr Barbara Sturm, Augustinus Bader, The Seated Queen and Le Labo to name but a few. It’s not limited to just beauty either with jewellery from Estella Bartlett, hair accessories and a pocket mirror adorned with a beautiful Liberty print.
Feeling lucky? Five UK customers may just find a Golden Ticket in their advent calendar with £1000 to spend.