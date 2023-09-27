T he time-honoured traditional chocolate advent calendar is about to be blown out of the water.

Sure, opening a window to a sweet treat will add a moment of joy to any dreary winter day, but diamonds are a girl’s best friend and an even better way to illuminate your festive season is with some good old-fashioned bling.

These days, you can find an advent calendar for just about anything – whether your interests lie in the bedroom (adult toys), in the bathroom (beauty) or in the bar (booze). If you have a very singular interest to grow your jewellery box, or you’re looking for a pre-Christmas treat, these jewellery advent calendars filled with rings, necklaces, bracelets and accessories will be the gift that keeps on giving.

This new crop of calendars opens to reveal an array of gold and silver pieces for far less than the RRP if you were to buy each item individually – and what’s more, you can regift any one of them, sharing the love in the festive season and beyond. Just a suggestion; if you’d prefer to keep it all for yourself, there are no judgements here.

With the likes of Missoma, Liberty and Astrid & Miyu getting in on the advent action, keep scrolling to secure a jewellery-filled gift before they inevitably sell out.

