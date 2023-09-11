You may have noticed there are different qualities of matcha. Ceremonial grade is the highest quality matcha available and is best enjoyed as a tea. However, there are culinary grade matchas that can be used when cooking. Nowadays, many western chefs are using matcha to add fantastic colour and flavour to a number of dishes, from lattes and pancakes to cakes and ice cream.

If you’re in the market for matcha, it might be best to shop around for one you like as the taste and intensity can vary. You might prefer a deep, earthy variety or a lighter, more subtle taste. Buy the best quality you can afford – it makes a noticeable difference.

Matcha Gold, Lalani & Co

Okumidori tea leaves are grown in the Nakai family organic gardens in Japan, making Lalani’s Matcha Gold a rare single estate variety of matcha. Artisan techniques are used through the process, from the hand-picking to traditional stone-milling. Its vibrant, rich green colour speaks for its high quality, as does the intense, yet delicate flavour that’s floral, bright and sweet, whisking into a creamy, silky froth.

Meiko Ceremonial Matcha, Matchaeologist

This ceremonial grade tea is ground from hand-picked virgin tea buds and delicately roasted using artisan techniques. This variety is characterised by its fresh ‘ooika’ fragrance, only found in particular shade-grown green tea. The unique matcha has a full body while offering a vibrant combination of floral and bright grassy notes.

OMGteas

This AAA Grade organic matcha from OMG tea is a high quality option for matcha connoisseurs. The ceremonial grade tea is incredibly smooth with no gritty or powdery texture. The flavour is strong with a rich herbal, earthy note. It’s also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

DirTEA Matcha

100% organic, ceremonial grade matcha is combined with a variety of on-trend ingredients with promised health benefits in this blend. It has a strong vegetal odour, but a slightly sweet taste (likely due to the coconut sugar) and creamy texture, which make for a very pleasant cuppa. Also included in the blend are three types of functional mushroom, plus moringa and MCT.

Jenki Matcha Powder

Jenki might be the new kids on the block but their matcha is of the same quality as older brands. It’s 100% ceremonial grade from the foothills of Uji, Japan. The flavour is sweet, earthy and mellow. It’s wonderful made the proper way, with a bamboo whisk and warm water. But for anyone looking to get creative with their matcha, it works great in pancakes, smoothies and lattes, too. Jenki are so confident you’ll love their product, they urge you to serve it to your matcha-hating friends who they’re sure will be converted.

Teapigs Premium Matcha Green Tea

Teapigs matcha is made from pure organic green tea leaves and sourced from the renowned Nishio region in Japan, where tea leaves are grown under cover to produce lots of amino acids, as well as the chlorophyll that makes them so vibrantly green. The fine powder can be easily whisked into warm water or the milk of your choice, as well as baked into cakes, cookies and other treats. You can even buy a milk frother and matcha spoon on their website, for making the perfect brew.

PureChimp Ceremonial Grade Matcha Tea Powder

After discovering the natural energy-boosting properties of matcha, the founders of PureChimp wanted to find a way to make it more affordable and bring matcha to the masses. The result was this impressive ceremonial grade matcha that comes straight from Japan, all for a reasonable price. There are other reasons to opt for PureChimp – their matcha is always made without pesticides, they use biodegradable packaging, and donate 5% of their profits to charity.

Pukka Supreme Matcha Green Tea Bags

If you’re looking to enjoy matcha on a budget, try these matcha-infused teabags from Pukka. They’re made with a blend of high-quality green tea leaves and a touch of organic matcha powder. The taste is clean and herby; perfect for early morning sipping or drinking after a meal. Just be aware that this blend may not boast the same health benefits as powerful pure matcha.

