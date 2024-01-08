The beginning of a new year is the perfect time to refresh your reading pile. Whether you have a penchant for a crime caper or love reading a romantic romp, there’s no better way to cure any January blues than with a good book (or two).

While we eagerly await stretching out on a sun lounger with a book in the summer, the colder months offer ample opportunity to cosy up and dive into a new tome. From immersive historical epics to novels that transport you to warmer climes, the main criteria for a good winter book is simple: you won’t want to put it down.

Luckily, last year’s titles and this year’s early releases leave you spoiled for choice. From romance novels to Booker Prize-nominated tomes and laugh-out-loud stories, the mix is as eclectic as ever.

This year’s reading pile sees plenty of acclaimed debuts from the likes of Yomi Adegoke, Maud Ventura and Alice Winn, as well as eagerly anticipated titles from acclaimed authors such as Kiley Reid, Paul Murray, Dolly Alderton, Zadie Smith, Colson Whitehead and Jen Beagin.

The varied authorship is reflected in the diverse themes addressed, ranging from an Irish family in turmoil and love in the trenches of the First World War to slavery in the Caribbean, and dating across the political spectrum and dark domestic dramas.

How we tested

To narrow down our list of the best books to read this winter, we looked for original page-turners with superb quality prose and a captivating story that stayed with us after we’d reached the end. From books for history-lovers to romance novels, witty romantic comedies and acclaimed prize-winners, there’s something for every type of reader.

The best new books to read in winter 2024 are: