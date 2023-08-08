What could be better than brand-new books for your classroom shelf? These are the new books for September 2023 that we’re most excited to check out.

(Just a heads up, WeAreTeachers may collect a share of sales from the links on this page. We only recommend items our team loves!)



Best New Fiction Picture Books September 2023

An Ofrenda for Perro by Judith Valdés B., illustrated by Carlos Vélez Aguilera

Help children deal with the loss of a pet (or someone even more important) with the bittersweet tale of Benito and Perro. It also teaches kids about Día de los Muertos, an important holiday in Mexican culture.

Buy it: An Ofrenda for Perro on Amazon

Ghost Orchid by Fiona Lumbers

Ava’s parents are on a search for the elusive ghost orchid, but Ava herself knows the value of slowing down to appreciate what’s right in front of you. This tale is a nice introduction to the idea of mindfulness.

Buy it: Ghost Orchid on Amazon

I’m From by Gary R. Gray Jr., illustrated by Oge Mora

If you love Last Stop on Market Street, you’ll want to check out his new book for September 2023. Follow along as the narrator describes a typical day in his neighborhood.

Buy it: I’m From on Amazon

Scroll by Hui Li

When Lulu and her dog Dumpling learn about the beautiful characters of Chinese calligraphy, they’re carried away on a magical adventure. The things they draw come to life, including an angry dragon! Children will be entranced by the complex Chinese language characters and their translations, included on every page.

Buy it: Scroll on Amazon

Say My Name by Joanna Ho, illustrated by Khoa Le

A return to school in the fall means meeting new kids with unfamiliar names. This new book from the best-selling author of Eyes That Kiss in the Corners shares the importance of names, and why learning to say them correctly is so very important.

Buy it: Say My Name on Amazon



Best New Easy Readers/Chapter Books September 2023

Baking with Mi Abuelita by Julissa Mora

This new offering from the Step Into Reading series deftly blends English and Spanish words, just as many students’ families do at home. Follow along as one little girl helps bake a delicioso tres leches cake for her Papi’s birthday.

Buy it: Baking With Mi Abuelita on Amazon

What Abe Ate by Kim Thompson, illustrated by Brett Curzon

Decodable texts help emergent readers feel confident in their skills. Kids will giggle (and maybe recognize their own pets) as they read all the things a dog named Abe ate one day.

Buy it: What Abe Ate on Amazon

The Gold Bowl by Valerie Bolling, illustrated by Kai Robinson

Zoya knows she has give her pup Coco a perfectly wonderful birthday gift. After a few tries, she finally decides to turn Coco’s food dish into gold!

Buy it: The Gold Bowl on Amazon



Best New Middle Grade Books September 2023

Nugly by M. C. Ross

Nugget thinks people only love him because he’s cute. But when he runs away and gets into a fight that changes his appearance, he discovers there’s a lot more to life than how you look.

Buy it: Nugly on Amazon

The Boy Who Woke the Sun by A. T. Woodley, illustrated by Mike Deas

Elliot is living through a pandemic summer when he finds himself caught in one of his own terrifying dreams of evil butterflies and a world with no sun. Eventually, he realizes has the power to control many of the things that scare him, enabling him to escape his nightmare and make a difference in the real world, too.

Buy it: The Boy Who Woke the Sun on Amazon

Flight Plan by Eric Walters

Fans of dystopia will want to read the story of Jamie, a 13-year-old boy living in a world where all technology suddenly stops working. Now he must navigate the chaos and find a way to make the 1200 mile journey home, keeping himself (and others) safe along the way.

Buy it: Flight Plan on Amazon

The Cursed Moon by Angela Cervantes

To take his mind off his real-life worries, Rafa crafts a terrifying ghost story to share with his friends. But when the evil Caretaker comes to life, Rafa is the only one who can find a way to stop him.

Buy it: The Cursed Moon on Amazon

Saving Sunshine by Saadia Faruqi, illustrated by Shazleen Khan

Zara and Zeeshan find life challenging enough as Muslim American siblings, and the fact that they don’t like each other makes things even harder. During a family trip to Florida, though, they learn they can make a real difference if they learn to work together.

Buy it: Saving Sunshine on Amazon

The Dreamatics by Michelle Cuevas

What if your dreams were actually lavish productions put on by special theaters, just for you? Discover the Lunarian and its troupe, the Dreamatics, who stage Luna’s dreams every night. When Luna’s real life takes a turn for the worse, the Lunarian is taken over by Bad Dreams, and the Dreamatics must find a way to save it and make Luna’s dreams sweet again.

Buy it: The Dreamatics on Amazon

Eagle Drums by Nasuġraq Rainey Hopson

Part cultural folklore, part origin myth of the Iñupiaq people, this tale follows a young hunter up into the mountains to gather obsidian for knapping. Once there, he encounters the same terrifying eagle god that killed his brothers, who gives him a devastating choice. The journey that follows provides unexpected lessons on community, the natural world, and our shared past.

Buy it: Eagle Drums on Amazon

Best New Young Adult Fiction September 2023

Midnight at the Houdini by Delilah S. Dawson

When Anna stumbles into the Houdini hotel, she enters a magical world like none she’s ever seen. The hotel puts her center stage, giving her everything her heart desires. But if she doesn’t leave before midnight, she’ll be trapped there forever. How will Anna be able to escape the dreamlike pull of this mysterious place?

Buy it: Midnight at the Houdini on Amazon

Everyone’s Thinking It by Aleema Omotoni

In an English boarding school, two Nigerian cousins find themselves caught up in an act of sabotage that threatens their reputations and launches the elite school into chaos. Characters must deal with issues like race, social structure, and popularity in order to resolve the mystery.

Buy it: Everyone’s Thinking It on Amazon

Hopeless in Hope by Wanda John-Kehewin

Eva’s life is a struggle, with a mother who drinks, a best friend who’s dropped her, and a mean-girl bully. When things fall apart at home, Eva finds herself in a group home instead. With a brother in foster care and a beloved grandparent in the hospital, Eva must find a way to understand her mother and learn to forgive.

Buy it: Hopeless in Hope on Amazon

Those Pink Mountain Nights by Jen Ferguson

The three teens working at Pink Mountain Pizza couldn’t be more different, with wildly varying backgrounds. Their intersecting lives take a strange turn one weekend. As they work together to solve a mystery, they learn more about each other and themselves.

Buy it: Those Pink Mountain Nights on Amazon

Rez Ball by Byron Graves

Tre’s love of basketball helps him deal with the tragic death of his older brother. When Tre has a chance to step into his brother’s shoes, he realizes he can help take the team all the way to the state championships, but the pressure may be too overwhelming. Sports fans will love the well-described action in this new book.

Buy it: Rez Ball on Amazon

See You on Venus by Victoria Vinuesa

Teens can’t get enough of star-crossed lovers and romantic journeys, so this book is sure to be a popular choice. It’s already been made into a movie, bringing to life the story of two teens who journey to Spain on a special quest. Along the way, they learn about love, as well as life and death.

Buy it: See You on Venus on Amazon



Best New Nonfiction for Kids September 2023

Lion on the Inside: How One Girl Changed Basketball by Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir and Judith Henderson, illustrated by Katherine Ahmed

Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir was a rockstar basketball player, but rules about wearing her hijab on the court derailed her career. She channeled her energy into activism instead, working change the rules and pave the way for more girls like herself. (Grades K-2)

Buy it: Lion on the Inside on Amazon

Building a Dream: How the Boys of Koh Panyee Became Champions by Darshana Khiani, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk

When your village floats on stilts in a bay, it’s hard to find a place to play soccer. Hard, but not impossible, as this inspiring story of the boys who worked hard to create their own floating soccer field can attest! (Grades K-3)

Buy it: Building a Dream on Amazon

Picnic Planet: A Lunchtime Guide to Your Galaxy’s Exoplanets by Asa Stahl, illustrated by Nadia Hsieh

Explore the weird and wacky exoplanets in this fun and fascinating read. This is the kind of book that will fire the imagination of young explorers (and possible future astronauts). (Grades 2-5)

Buy it: Picnic Planet on Amazon

Susie King Taylor: Nurse, Teacher & Freedom Fighter by Erica Armstrong Dunbar and Candace Buford

Chances are you’ve never heard of Susue King Taylor, one of the first Black nurses, but she deserves more attention. She went on to help found an educational system for formerly enslaved people after the Civil War, empowering the next generations to build new lives of their own. (Grades 3-6)

Buy it: Susie King Taylor on Amazon

The Beasts in Your Brain by Katherine Speller

With so many kids dealing with anxiety and depression today, a book like this one is a must-have for classroom shelves. It’s written on a level kids can relate to and understand, with useful advice for finding the help they need. (Grades 5+)

Buy it: The Beasts in Your Brain on Amazon

When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season by Rich Cohen

Sports fans will be fascinated by the story of one of basketball’s most exciting seasons. Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan battle it out on and off the court, and the reader has courtside seats for every exciting moment. (Grades 8+)

Buy it: When the Game Was War on Amazon

The Six: The Untold Story of America’s First Women Astronauts by Loren Grush

Today’s space program features many women in prominent roles, but that wasn’t always the case. Learn about the first six female astronauts, including Sally Ride and Judy Resnik, in this intriguing new book. (Grades 8+)

Buy it: The Six on Amazon

To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery Hardcover by Neil deGrasse Tyson and Lindsey Nyx Walker

If anyone can make the cosmos easier to understand, it’s Neil deGrasse Tyson. His latest book, full of vivid photographs and illustrations, brings astrophysics and planetary science to life at a level anyone can enjoy. (Grades 9+)

Buy it: To Infinity and Beyond on Amazon



Best New Graphic Novels September 2023

Go-Go Guys by Rowboat Watkins

When it’s time for sleep, the Go-Go Guys are just ready to get started on a new adventure! This comic-book style tale takes them on a hilarious journey that’s perfect for bedtime (or anytime) read-alouds. (Grades 1-3)

Buy it: Go-Go Guys on Amazon

The Stupendous Switcheroo: New Powers Every 24 Hours by Mary Winn Heider, illustrated by Chad Sell

Ever dream of having superpowers? What if those powers changed every 24 hours, like Switcheroo’s do? His life is chaotic, but it sure is fun! (Grades 3-7)

Buy it: The Stupendous Switcheroo on Amazon

A Sky of Paper Stars by Susie Yi

Yuna folds 1,000 paper stars and makes a wish: for her family to return to Korea. But when her wish is granted in an unexpected way, Yuna herself begins to turn to paper. Only by finding a way to undo her wish can Yuna save herself before she’s doomed to be made of paper forever. (Grades 4-8)

Buy it: A Sky of Paper Stars on Amazon

Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight by Rey Terciero, illustrated by Monica M. Magaña

This modern-day retelling of Don Quixote reimagines the tale with a young Texas girl as the main character. Lucia dreams of being a heroic night, and gets her chance when she realizes the town’s mayor is hiding fantastic mythical beast. (Grades 4-8)

Buy it: Doña Quixote: Rise of the Knight on Amazon

Cross My Heart and Never Lie by Nora Dåsnes, translated by Matt Bagguley

Seventh-grader Tuva is caught between two friends—one who always has a boyfriend and one who’s determined never to fall in love. They want her to choose a side, but it turns out Tuva’s first love is another girl named Miriam. Her diary-style entries narrate her compelling story as it evolves. (Grades 5-8)

Buy it: Cross My Heart and Never Lie on Amazon

Blackward by Lawrence Lindell

When you feel like you don’t belong, join the crew down at this special community center. It welcomes “awkward Black folks” to connect, especially those who identify as “Black, queer, and weird.” But not everyone welcomes the new club, and the four protagonists must navigate outside pressures and their own insecurities to make it a success. (Grades 9+)

Buy it: Blackward on Amazon

Layers: A Memoir by Pénélope Bagieu, translated by Montana Kane

Drawing on her own old diaries, author Bagieu relates 15 stories from her childhood and young adult years. Readers will laugh, cry, cringe, and likely recognize themselves in these completely relatable tales. (Grades 9+)

Buy it: Layers on Amazon



Best New Books for Teachers September 2023

Punished for Dreaming: How School Reform Harms Black Children and How We Heal by Bettina L. Love

Dr. Bettina Love argues that Reagan’s War on Drugs ushered in a War on Black Children, pathologizing and penalizing them. She makes her case through the real lives of 25 Black Americans, and sets out a roadmap to help repair the damage.

Buy it: Punished for Dreaming on Amazon

Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World by Devorah Heitner

The kids in your classrooms are living their lives in a public way we could never have imagined a few decades ago. This book is a must-read for the parents and teachers who need to help them navigate today’s social media-driven world in a way that’s safe and supportive.

Buy it: Growing Up in Public on Amazon

Fair Play: How Sports Shape the Gender Debates by Katie Barnes

Title IX brought important changes to schools, especially when it came to sports. But clearly, the gender debates in sports (and the world in general) are far from over. This book evaluates multiple sides of the sensitive issue of transgender and intersex participation in sports, and offers potential solutions. School sports coaches will find a lot to consider in this compelling read.

Buy it: Fair Play on Amazon

What new books are you looking forward to in September 2023? Drop us a note at books@weareteachers.com and let us know!

Plus, for more book-related news, be sure to subscribe to our “We Heart Books” newsletter.