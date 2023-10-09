I f you’ve not yet succumbed to buying the Nintendo Switch, now is the time to add it to your wishlist.

There are discounts galore on a range of gaming goodies, including consoles, accessories and games – and the Switch is no exception.

Whether you’re investing in the console itself or perhaps just need the latest version of Mario Kart, the online retailer is ready to satisfy all of your Nintendo-related desires – at a fraction of the price.

A console that’s made to play as a family, on your own, or with friends, it works for children, teenagers and big kids – especially if you, like me, were born in the 90s. Whether you’re playing Pokemon or MarioKart, the nostalgia of your Nintendo 64 or GameBoy Advance will all come rushing back in an instant.

If you’re in the market for a winning gift for your son or daughter, look out for convenient bundle deals that include a mixture of games or accessories alongside the console itself – which Amazon will also be slashing to rock-bottom prices.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

If you’re yet to hear about the sale extravaganza, you’re in for a treat.

Every year, the online store hosts a two-day sales event with heavily discounted products across tech, home appliances, beauty and gaming – so it’s the best time to cop goodies on your wishlist that you’ve not yet been brave enough to buy.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Amazon Big Deal Days?

The Amazon Prime Day sale took place back in July and the Big Deal Days is its successor, giving us a chance to nab sought-after wares in advance of Black Friday and Christmas.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

It will take place on October 10 and 11.

How to take part in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

There’s one catch – you need to be a Prime member. To make the most of the sales, you’ll need to subscribe to the service for £8.99 per month or £95 per year – or a discounted £4.49 per month or £47.49 per year for students.

Alongside the sales, you’ll be able to access Prime Video, Amazon Music, Kindle books and have unlimited one-day delivery and same-day groceries.

What kind of Nintendo Switch deals can we expect?

Last Prime sale, there were bundle deals, console discounts and slashed prices on games and accessories, and we’re sure this year will be better than ever.

Are the Nintendo Switch deals available now?

Yes! See the best Nintendo Switch deals right now below.