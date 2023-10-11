Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air compressors are handy tools that can be used for inflating tires and other objects, as well as operating pneumatic tools. They are fairly easy to use and can be a helpful resource to have around the house. Many compressors are maintenance-free and will last you years. Here are the best air compressors available on sale for Amazon’s fall sale, Prime Big Deal Days.

$199 at Amazon

Key Features

6-gallon capacity

Maximum pressure of 165 PSI

2.6 SCFM @ 90 PSI

High flow regulator

2 universal couplers

Noise level: 78.5 dBA

Oil-free pump

This DEWALT Pancake Compressor has a 6-gallon tank capacity and reaches a maximum pressure of 165 PSI. The compressor has two universal couplers and a high flow regulator to maximize its performance. It weighs 30 pounds and is easy to carry if it needs to be moved.

$215 at Amazon

Key Features

12 volt motor

Can fill tires up to 35”

Maximum pressure of 150 PSI

2.3 SCFM @ 0 PSI

Includes an anti-vibration tray

This VIAIR 400P Portable Compressor Kit has a maximum working pressure of 150 PSI and a 33% duty cycle. The 12-volt motor includes direct dual clamps that attach to your vehicle’s battery along with a 40-amp inline fuse. This air compressor is great for vehicles and can inflate tires up to 35”.

$56.09 at Amazon

Key Features

20v rechargeable lithium-ion battery

12V DC adapter

Maximum pressure of 100 PSI

Automatic real-time monitoring

Auto shut-off

Built-in LED light

This AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor has an internal 20V lithium-ion battery power source and offers a maximum pressure of 100 PSI. It can be used as a cordless compressor, or powered with its 12V DC adapter if the battery is low. There is a screen that offers real-time monitoring of your PSI while inflating. There is also a LED light that is very helpful when using this compressor in the dark.

$21.19 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-seller rank on Amazon (over 71,000 user ratings)

Inflates at a rate of 35L/Min

Programmable for automatic fill-ups

Integrated LED light for better night-time visibility

Comes with one replacement fuse and 3 additional nozzles

Great for cars, bikes, balls, and inflatables

This AstroAI portable air compressor comes with three nozzles and will work with any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. It can pump up tires at a speed of 35 L/Min and can inflate 195/55/R15 tires from 0 to 35 psi in under 5 minutes. The gauge is professionally calibrated to show a reading within 1.5% of your actual tire pressure and is even programmable, so you can just set your desired pressure and let the machine do the work. It’s got a large, backlit screen that displays pressure units like PSI, kPa, BAR or KG/CM. There’s also a built-in flashlight for if you’re working in the dark. The included accessory adapters will also allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

More Top Picks

