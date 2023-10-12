When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Only a few more hours remain for Prime Big Deals Days, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re planning on buying a mattress during the online sales event. There are still plenty of Prime Day mattress deals you can snag from other retailers like Purple, Nectar, and Casper. These prices are up to $800 off, but they might not last long either, so the best time to buy is now.

We’re tracking the best mattresses that you can buy all through the Prime Day sales event. A few of the popular beds we’ve tested have outstanding deals right now, including the Leesa Sapira Hybrid, which is currently $300 off at Leesa. Read our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review to find out why we love it.

If you’re interested in deals besides mattresses, we’re keeping our best Prime Day deals hub updated until the event’s end so you can grab all the best deals in home, tech, beauty, and more.

Top 5 mattress deals

The best Prime Day hybrid mattress deals







Helix Midnight Mattress (Queen)



With medium-firm support and pressure point relief, the Midnight Mattress is best for side sleepers or sleepers who toss and turn. Right now you can take 25% off any Helix mattress and get two free pillows.







Purple RestorePlus Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



Offering impressive edge support and motion isolation, the Purple RestorePlus is a great mattress for couples. We loved the soft version for side sleeping, though it’s also available in firm. Right now, you can save $290, a great deal considering this is Purple’s latest release.







Linenspa Eight-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



Noted by us as one of the most beloved cheap mattresses you can buy on Amazon, the 8-inch Linenspa mattress is great for those on a strict budget, at just under $160 for a queen. This hybrid design combines 1.5″ of memory foam and springs to offer a medium-firm feel that minimizes pressure points and provides necessary support and comfort.







Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress



Another fabulous mattress deal. The Awara Natural Hybrid mattress is 20% cheaper on Prime than buying from Awara directly. For eco-concious sleepers who want a dose of luxury without the markup, the Awara utilizes premium natural Dunlop latex, organic New Zealand wool, and organic cotton with individually wrapped coils for an incredibly supportive sleep that sleeps cool too. We rate the firm design as a top choice for stomach sleepers.







Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress



The Casper Nova Hybrid mattress is our top pick for side sleepers and those who like a soft mattress. Our sleep reporter found it had excellent heat dissipation and a plush feel, though it may not be ideal for those that suffer from back pain or like the support of a firmer mattress. During Casper’s sale it’s 20% off — on par with discounts we see during other big deal days.







Big Fig Mattress (Queen)



The Big Fig Mattress is constructed for heavier individuals with firm support and a high weight capacity for both the bed and the foundation that comes with it. We see this deal often, but you can save $300 on the Big Fig Mattress right now when you use the promo code BIGSALE at checkout.



Use code BIGSALE at checkout.







Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



The Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress has great edge support and motion isolation. The mix of memory foam and pocket springs leads to an average firmness, making it an outstanding solution for back pain sufferers of any sleeping style. The queen size is currently down to only $1,699 after a $300 discount, and you’ll get two free pillows with your purchase. Save another $25 with code INSIDER25.



Enter code INSIDER25 at checkout for an extra $25 off.







DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress (Queen)



One of our favorite mattresses, the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress offers an impressive array of features, including excellent support, a firmness that will appeal to most sleepers, and a long trial period and warranty. DreamCloud has it down 40% for a limited time.







Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress (Queen)



The Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress combines gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils to provide durability and comfort from one of America’s oldest mattress brands. At $210 off for Prime Big Deal Days, this is close to the best deal we’ve seen.







Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Medium Mattress (Queen)



Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes 20% off all sizes of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Mattress. This hybrid comes in three comfort levels—medium, firm or plush—so you can find one that best suits your preferences. Either way, you’ll get 100 nights to determine if it’s right for you.







Tuft & Needle Nod Hybrid Mattress



The Nod is Tuft & Needle’s entry-level hybrid mattress, sold exclusively at Amazon. For Prime Day, all sizes are 20% off, yielding some of the lowest prices we’ve seen for it in recent months. This 10-inch medium-firm mattress comes with T&N’s standard 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

The best Prime Day memory foam mattress deals







Kin By Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress, Queen



Tuft & Needle mattresses are up to 30% off this Prime Day, including the Amazon-exclusive Kin by Tuft & Needle mattress. The 10-inch mattress uses adaptive foam technology to help you sleep cooler and offers a balanced support between soft and firm. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty with a 100-night trial.







Casper Element Mattress (Queen)



This is one of the cheapest Casper mattresses you can buy right now— and Amazon Prime members can avail of the benefit of free 2-day delivery. This budget foam mattress consists of a firm base for support plus a perforated top layer to help you sleep cooler at night.







Siena Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)



It’s more affordable to purchase the Siena mattress on Amazon than on directly on Siena’s website right now, and dare we say the cheapest price we’ve seen ever? The Siena mattress, is from the same sister company as our top-rated Nectar, DreamCloud and Awara mattresses at a fraction of the price. The 10″ medium-firm foam mattress has five layers including a 2” layer of pressure relieving gel memory foam and breathable poly-blend cover.







Casper Original Mattress (Queen)



The Casper Original Mattress has a medium-firm feel with excellent support right to the edge, and it will keep you cool through the night. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s almost $200 less than its regular price.







Lucid 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress (Queen)



If your budget is limited, Amazon offers great deals on inexpensive mattresses during Prime Day, including this model by Lucid. You’ll save $45 off the usual price of a queen-sized bed.







GhostBed Luxe Mattress (Queen)



This is a great memory foam mattress for sleepers who like an average firmness on their beds. GhostBed also offers a 25-year warranty, which is a nice plus. Pick this up today for just under half off its normal price, which is a good deal for this product.

The best Prime Day adjustable mattress deals







Saatva Solaire Mattress (Queen)



The air mattress has 50 firmness settings for a personalized sleep experience, excellent edge support, and it kept our sleep reporter cool throughout the night during testing. You can save 11% right now, matching other sales we’ve seen.







Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed (Queen)



If you and your partner can’t agree on mattress firmness, the Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed allows you to customize each side to your perfect firmness. The bed also automatically makes adjustments based on your body’s position. Right now, it’s $800 off.

The best Prime Day latex mattress deals







Nolah Natural 11-inch Mattress (Queen)



The Nolah Natural 11-inch Mattress is made of eco-friendly latex, offering a soft, responsive feel. The wrapped pocket coils add support and durability. Right now, it’s more than $700 off, making it a great deal for a latex mattress.







Birch Natural Mattress (Queen)



Thanks to its all-natural materials, environmentally conscious folks can choose the Birch Mattress without guilt. This mattress took the top spot in our best latex mattress category. Right now, you can take 25% off any Birch mattress and get two free pillows, a worthwhile deal.



Use promo code DEALDAY25 at checkout.







Avocado Green Mattress (Queen)



The Avocado Green Mattress is made of organic certified latex, wool, and cotton using carbon-neutral practices and is backed by a 25-year warranty. Right now, you can take $200 off using promo code FALL200.



Use promo code FALL200 at checkout.

The best competing mattress sales

Avocado : Get up to $800 on mattresses.

Get up to $800 on mattresses. Awara: Get $400 off all mattresses.

Get $400 off all mattresses. Bear: 35% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with mattress purchase.

35% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with mattress purchase. Big Fig: Get $400 off a mattress with promo code BIGSALE .

Get $400 off a mattress with promo code . Birch: Save 25% off sitewide with promo code DEALDAY25 , plus two free pillows with a mattress purchase.

Save 25% off sitewide with promo code , plus two free pillows with a mattress purchase. Casper: Up to 50% sitewide, including 25% off bundles.

Up to 50% sitewide, including 25% off bundles. DreamCloud: Get 40% off all mattresses.

Get 40% off all mattresses. GhostBed: Save up to 50% off mattresses and adjustable base bundles.

Save up to 50% off mattresses and adjustable base bundles. Helix: 25% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with promo code DEALDAY20 .

25% off sitewide, plus two free pillows with promo code . Leesa: Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows.

Take up to $700 off all mattresses, plus two free pillows. Nectar: Get 33% off sitewide.

Get 33% off sitewide. Nest Bedding: Up to $744 off mattresses.

Up to $744 off mattresses. Nolah: Take 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase.

Take 35% off sitewide, plus get two free pillows with a mattress purchase. Purple: Save 10% off all mattresses and bases.

Save 10% off all mattresses and bases. Saatva: Get 15% off all orders over $950.

Get 15% off all orders over $950. Siena: 50% off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress.

50% off the Siena Memory Foam Mattress. Sleep Number : Save up to 40% off new smart beds.

: Save up to 40% off new smart beds. Tempur-Pedic: Save 30% on Breeze closeout mattress models and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases.

Save 30% on Breeze closeout mattress models and get $300 in free accessories with Adapt and Breeze mattress purchases. Tuft & Needle: Take up to 20% off mattress and bedding bundles.

Also, check out the best Amazon Prime Day bedding deals.

What type of mattress should you get?

Hybrid mattresses are the most popular these days. They combine individually wrapped coils, or springs, with latex or memory foam to provide a supportive feel with good airflow. The Leesa Sapira Hybrid is the top pick in our guide to the best hybrid mattresses. I slept on it for over a year and was impressed with how cool it stayed. It’s currently $300 off at Leesa.

Memory foam mattresses are popular because they cradle your body and are more affordable than other mattress types. The best mattress for pressure relief in our guide to the best memory foam mattresses, the Casper Original, is now $200 off at Amazon. I felt comfortable no matter what sleep position I was in. Check out our full Casper Original Mattress review.

Latex mattresses are eco-friendly and more responsive, adapting to your body when you lay down. They also tend to cost more. The Birch Natural Mattress by Helix is the best latex mattress I’ve slept on. I tested it with the optional topper, giving it a soft feel for side sleeping. Currently, it’s $530 off at Birch.

Adjustable air beds are my favorite mattress type, though they are expensive. You can adjust the firmness of the bed to suit your needs. This makes it perfect for couples with different sleep preferences. One of my favorite adjustable air beds is the Sleep Number i8, which is $800 off at Sleep Number.

