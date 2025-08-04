The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It might be tempting to drop thousands of dollars on a Herman Miller or Humanscale office chair, but when you sit down to work wouldn’t you rather feel like you’re making money than spending it? That’s why we researched some great options with manageable price tags that don’t skimp on style and comfort. Whether you’re looking for something that projects power and professionalism or something a little cuter and more homey, you’re bound to find a good fit if you keep scrolling.

This ergonomic chair’s breathable mesh design and fully adjustable features will keep you comfortable and productive – whether you’re grinding through emails or gaming after hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Your desk just found its soulmate. UV-resistant molded plastic for strength and durability, paired with sleek powder-coated metal legs – built to last, and built to roll.

Working in your home office shouldn’t feel like you’re stuffed into an airline seat. Ralex-Chair’s big and tall office seat is designed to let big-bodied people stretch out in comfort. It’s extra wide, can support up to 225kg, and has a leather headrest and retractable armrests.

This no-frills study seat is perfect for kids’ rooms. It’s small and lightweight, easy to put together, and has a cozy bum cushion and breathable mesh back to help kids stay comfortable while cramming. Plus, you can let your little prodigies pick from a dozen different colour combinations.

Story continues below advertisement

Want to show your Zoom colleagues who’s in charge? Consider this satisfyingly intimidating high-backed executive chair (available in black, grey, and white) from Latitude Run. And as your underlings feel your dominant presence you’ll be luxuriating on this chair’s comfy cushions, which include a detachable lumbar support pillow and soft neck and shoulder rests.

Workers who want to kick back a little without leaving their desk will be well served by the Makenzie. Its breathable mesh backrest can tilt back to a 128-degree angle, and it has a retractable footrest—perfect for catching power naps between Slack meetings. Choose from five hues, ranging from classic black to soft cream.

Meet the Pro: Branch’s glow-up of its cult-favourite ergonomic chair, now with luxe upgrades your spine will thank you for. From 5D armrests to a dreamy headrest, it’s like your back just got promoted.

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Monster Mission 100 Bluetooth Headphones – $49.99

Cute Keyboard Retro Round Keycap – $49.99

Wireless Mouse – $14.99

This ergonomic mesh back chair does a good job of aping both the comfort and style of luxury brand seats. The headrest offers passive thoracic support whenever you lean back, and a 3D lumbar mechanism can be adjusted to keep your lower back happy. You can also adjust tilt tension to experience the perfect amount of give while leaning back. Available in black, grey, and pink.

More Recommendations 12 best dorm room essentials for college and university students

13 lunch gear must-haves for kids

Designed to move with you, Branch’s adjustable spine support and six-point tweaks make long hours feel a little less like work and a lot more like luxury.

Story continues below advertisement

If your work surface is a little higher this drafting chair might be just what the doctor ordered. It can be adjusted from standard desk height all the way up to standing desk. It has a foot bar so that your feet aren’t left dangling at taller levels, plus a three stage back rest to ensure your entire upper body is properly supported.

If you’re willing to spend a little more to follow the latest trend, the HON Ignition 2.0 may be worth a look. Its sleek and modern mesh-backed design is all the rage in hipster workspaces. And it doesn’t sacrifice any practicality for personality, offering key adjustment features including tilt tension, seat depth, and arm height. And while it’s not exactly cheap, it’s still a fraction the price of a Herman Miller.

Shopping for a simple but stylish seat on a shoestring budget? Article has you covered with the Svelti, a five-coaster moulded chair with eye-catching long legs that comes in a variety of colours (we love Dusty Pink). It’s great for small spaces and fits nicely with minimalist decor.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s easy to forget about the “home” part of your home office. If you want a chair that feels more cozy and less worky, this simple swiveller is a great contender. It has the desk chair basics you’d expect, such as a smooth hydraulic lift, but feels a whole lot warmer and inviting than most office seats thanks to its solid oak arms and premium leather cushion coverings.

You may also like:

Acrylic Magazine Holder Desk Organizer – $59.90

Computer Screen Monitor Stand Organizer – 49.99

Large Cork Board – $72.99