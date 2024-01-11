As the X-Men film series is one of the most iconic film franchises of the 21st Century, there are always new viewers trying to explore the films and see which is the best order to view them. If you are a new viewer of the X-Men films, then this guide is for you. Here is all you need to know about the two viewing orders: chronological and release order.

What is the best order to watch the X-Men movies in?

It is entirely up to the viewer to decide which order they should watch the X-Men movies in as it all comes down to preference.

There are two ways to start watching the X-Men films, chronological and release order:

Chronological order:

X-Men: First Class (2011)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) (bulk of the film takes place before the events of X-Men Origins: Wolverine and after X-Men: First Class)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019)

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

The Wolverine (2013)

Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

The New Mutants (2020)

Logan (2017)

Release Order:

X-Men (2000)

X2: X-Men United (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

The Wolverine (2013)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Deadpool (2016)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

The New Mutants (2020)

Ultimately, it is up to the viewer to see all the films in any they wish to. For those looking for a smooth sailing experience, release order is the best way to go as it showcases the world-building, storytelling, and quality development systematically. However, if you wish to see how the X-Men formed in the first place, then chronological order is the way to go.

Should I watch the X-Men movies in chronological or release order?

You should preferably watch the X-Men movies in release order as not only is it the best experience due to its evolutionary way of storytelling in terms of visuals and world-building but is also very smooth sailing as the chronological order viewing will likely confuse new viewers due to inconsistencies and plot holes.

Elsewhere in the Marvel world, MCU Fantastic Four’s filming has been pushed to the third quarter of 2024. Also, here is the logo for Tom Hardy’s Venom 3.