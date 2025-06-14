The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re drifting lazily under the sun or turning your backyard pool into the ultimate summer hangout, one thing’s for sure: no pool day is complete without the perfect floatie. From glittery unicorns to retro loungers and shaded canopies, this season’s inflatables are made for serious splashing and stylish lounging. So grab your SPF, queue up the poolside playlist and get ready to float your way through summer. Ahead, eight of the best pool floaties that make every dip feel like a vacation.

Channel retro vibes with this stylishly oversized floatie. With its 48-inch design and integrated cup holder, it’s made for lounging in luxury. Lightweight, travel-friendly and perfect for mixing and matching at your next pool party.

Big, bold and unapologetically fun, this durable flamingo float features two sturdy handles for easy lounging or riding. Whether you’re floating solo or flocking with friends, it’s a poolside icon that’s impossible to miss.

Consider these your throne for summer. With built-in back support and a sit-up design, these chair floats let you sip, chat and soak in the sun in total comfort. Ideal for poolside lounging or drifting around with a drink in hand.

Sun, meet shade. With a detachable fabric canopy and ultra-durable construction, this floatie brings luxurious lounging to the next level. Ideal for long, lazy days on the water–no SPF required.

Donut underestimate this float. With a playful pattern that looks good enough to eat, this round inflatable adds a sprinkle of fun to any pool day. Just try not to take a bite.

Make a splash with this glittery unicorn floatie that’s pure pool party magic. With easy-grip handles and sparkly charm, it’s made for big fun on hot summer days.

Designed with safety in mind, this toddler float features UPF 50+ sun protection, an adjustable seat and built-in toys to keep little ones entertained and secure. One float, endless smiles.

The MVP of summer lounging! With a cooling mesh seat, supportive backrest, footrest and built-in cup holders, this float delivers full-body relaxation.

