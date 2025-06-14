The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lounging by a pristine pool is a dream often interrupted by the reality of swimming pool maintenance. Without a full-time caretaker, debris can quickly make your pool unsightly. Thankfully, various pool vacuums are available to act as your personal pool cleaner, saving you time and effort. Whether you’re considering a manual pool vacuum, an automatic pool cleaner, or one of the advanced, wall-climbing robotic models, there’s an option suited to every pool type and budget. Dive in and discover the best pool vacuums to keep your pool sparkling clean all summer long.

A manual pool vacuum head is a must-have for every pool owner, offering ease of use, affordability, and the capability to spot clean specific areas. Among the top choices is the Sepetrel pool vacuum head, a personally tested favorite. It features a rotatable hose adapter that prevents kinks and tangles, making the cleaning process smoother. The durable corner brushes effectively remove dirt and debris from tight spaces with ease. Its weighted body ensures consistent contact with the pool floor, effortlessly picking up the smallest particles, so you don’t have to go over the same spots more than once.

Best automatic pool cleaner

The Sunsolar Automatic Swimming Pool Vacuum is a budget-friendly, side-suctioned cleaner that is suitable for in-ground and above-ground pools. The main appeal is its simplicity–just connect the hose to your pump, drop the unit in the pool and let it go to work! However, its effectiveness depends on the strength of your pump so if your pump lacks power, there may be leftover debris sitting on the pool floor.

Best robotic vacuum for flat bottom pools

This cordless above ground pool vacuum features dual motors, suction ports, and brushes for powerful and thorough cleaning, easily removing debris, leaves, and dirt to keep your pool crystal clear. Its long-lasting 4000mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 100 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, efficiently covering pools up to 850 square feet.

Best robotic vacuum for sloped pools

Meet the Polaris P955, the ultimate pool cleaning powerhouse. With its 4WD capabilities, it effortlessly cleans floors, scrubs waterlines and vacuums stairs, saving you time and back pain. The remote control allows you to pilot the vacuum for targeted cleaning, while the included caddy ensures easy mobility and storage. Thanks to its Automated Lift System, the robot conveniently rises to the waterline for easy retrieval once it’s done cleaning. Although the Polaris P955 comes with a steeper price tag, its top-to-bottom cleaning power is worth every penny.

Best pool vacuum for skimming

The brushless motor drives the paddle-wheel Aiper Surfer S1 across your pool surface, while ultrasonic sensors maximize cleaning coverage by collecting debris like leaves, flowers, and hair. Powered by solar energy with a DC adapter backup, it offers eco-friendly, continuous cleaning with smart app controls for real-time monitoring and precise debris removal.

