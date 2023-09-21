You’ll need to decide if you want an electric or microwave popcorn maker. For microwave popcorn, you could theoretically just use a plastic bowl with a cover instead of a dedicated popcorn maker, but the product we chose to feature is collapsible and well designed for the purpose.

How to use a popcorn maker

To make enough popcorn for two people you’ll need 60-80g of kernels. For electric popcorn makers, you simply add the stated measurement of kernels to the chamber. Turn on the machine and run for the recommended time (around 3 mins). If the popping stops beforehand, turn off the device at this point. The instruction booklets tell you how long to leave your popcorn maker before the next use, usually around 10 minutes. Microwave popcorn makers generally comprise a plastic bowl and lid which again you run for the recommended time. Neither electric nor microwave popcorn makers tend to require oil.

Once you’ve made your corn, that’s the time to add your flavourings. A drizzle of melted butter and salt is an easy addition. You always add this to your serving bowl, not to the chamber you’re cooking the corn in, unless otherwise stated. We’ve got plenty of popcorn recipes to get you started, including brown sugar and cinnamon-glazed popcorn, spiced chilli popcorn and rosemary, garlic & chilli popcorn. If you can resist eating it all straight away, you can also get creative with your popcorn – try our almond, raisin and popcorn trail mix, add it to rocky road or use it as a garnish in this restaurant-quality panna cotta and popcorn dessert.

We tested a variety of electric and microwave popcorn makers, plus a nifty little option for campers. Read on to learn more about the different popcorn makers on the market and our top recommendations.

Best popcorn makers to buy 2023

Lakeland Electric Popcorn Maker with Bowl

Pros:

Easy to assemble & use

Comes with measuring cup and bowl

Attractive appearance

Clear instruction booklet

1-year guarantee

Cons

Bowl creates larger footprint

Cord positioned on one side so may limit where you choose to put it

Star rating: 5/5

This popcorn maker comes with a very attractive shiny finish in the traditional red. The set up and instructions were so simple, we had our first bowl of popcorn ready in just a few minutes. Popping time is stated as around 3 mins but we found it closer to 90 seconds. The top of the machine became very hot so it was necessary to use an oven glove to take it off in order to remove the bowl. The suggested time for cooling in between batches is 10 minutes. It was still slightly warm after this time. We did however do the second batch after the recommended time without issue. Only a few kernels remained unpopped which is to be expected and only a few popped kernels escaped at the end. All in all, this was a smooth process with negligible mess.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 70g (and max capacity is 80g)

28.5 x 29 x 30.5cm. Cord 75cm. 1200W.

Materials: plastic with metal parts

Available from:

Lakeland (£39.99)

Amazon (£39.99)

Joe & Seph’s The Popcorn Maker

Pros:

Easy to assemble & use

Comes with measuring cup and bowl

Attractive appearance

Clear instruction booklet

1-year guarantee

Cons

Bowl creates larger footprint

Cord positioned on one side so may limit where you choose to put it

Star rating: 5/5

This appears to be the same as the Lakeland product, the only difference being the colour and the instruction booklet. The Joe & Seph’s option is an attractive grey as opposed to the vibrant Lakeland red so it boils down to your kitchen aesthetic. The booklet included diagrams which was a nice touch for added clarity. In their instructions, they suggest leaving the product for 20 mins between popping which does allow for total cooling, although if you’re letting kids do this, remember the product does get hot where the air emerges from the top. This machine only comes with a 1-year guarantee.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 70g (and max capacity is 80g)

28.5 x 29 x 30.5cm. Cord 75cm. 1200W.

Materials: plastic with metal parts

Available from:

Joe & Seph’s (£40)

Robert Dyas (£39.99)

Sensio home popcorn maker

Pros

Easy to assemble & use

Small footprint

Measuring cup and recipes included

Popping chamber visible without removing lid

2-year guarantee

Cons

On/off switch not labelled

Star rating: 4.5/5

Neat and attractive, this popcorn maker has a small footprint making it ideal to tuck away in the cupboard between uses. It doesn’t come with a bowl but that contributes to its storability. The Sensio can pop up to 80g of corn using a level measuring cup. We popped 60g in 1 min 45. The measuring cup doubles as the lid of the machine and because it’s made of clear plastic, it’s possible to view the popping chamber to see when the machine is done, although as with all machines if the popping stops it’s time to switch off even if there are a few kernels left.

The on/off switch isn’t marked, so it’s best to switch it off at the wall as well as the machine to ensure you haven’t left it on. This machine also gets hot at the top but because a bowl is not attached, there’s no need to touch it until it cools. It’s recommended to leave 10 minutes before making a second batch. There’s a visible seam on the front and back of product which slightly detracts visually. The recipes in the instruction booklet are a nice addition. We tried the rocky road popcorn boulders which were easy to make and a tasty treat.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 80g (and max capacity is 80g)

13.5W x 22 x 31.5 cm approx. Cord approx 75cm. 1200W

Materials plastic with metal parts

Available from:

Amazon (£24.95)

Sensio (£24.99)

Giles & Posner popcorn maker

Pros

Easy to use

Available in two pretty pastel colours, plus red

Small footprint

Attractive shape and style

Generous cord length at 1m+

Lightweight

2-year guarantee

Cons

Slightly smaller capacity

More unpopped kernels

Need to make sure the chute and machine are aligned

Star rating: 4/5

The size, shape and choice of colours make this an attractive addition to your kitchen counter. We especially loved the look of the mint green sorbet model. There were more unpopped kernels left behind than some of the other machines but it’s still effective and the price is good. A warning sticker recommending that the product be left for 10-12 minutes between uses was a bit tricky to remove, but didn’t leave a mark.

Included in the box is a quick-start guide which includes everything you need to know. Less can definitely be more and further info is available online should you need it. The measuring cup doubles as a lid and holds 60g of kernels, still enough for two, but less generously than some machines. You need to ensure the chute is aligned, otherwise popcorn flies out onto the counter.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 60g (and max capacity is 60g)

17 x 16 x 31 cm approx. 1m+ flex. 1200W

Materials: Plastic with metal parts

Available from:

Progress electric popcorn maker

Pros:

Easy to assemble and use

Lightweight

Small footprint

‘Buy me and plant a tree’ eco initiative

Packaging totally recyclable

Measuring cup

3-year guarantee

Cons:

More unpopped kernels

Chute is lower than some of the others

Star rating: 4.5/5

This one had the least packaging and when you buy the product, they plant a tree too. The instructions are minimal but clear, with further information and some recipes available online.

You need to ensure you have a bowl that fits underneath the lip of the chute to avoid flying popcorn. There was also more unpopped corn than the Lakeland and Sensio machines. However, we loved the size of this popcorn maker, ideal for a small kitchen and the price is good, too. We’ve added points for the brand’s environmental considerations.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 70g (max capacity 70g)

Materials: Plastic with metal parts

15.5 x 15.5 x 28.5 cm approx. Cord 76 cm approx. 1200W

Available from:

VonShef retro popcorn machine

Pros:

Measuring cup

Six cardboard popcorn holders

Larger capacity – 160g kernels

Cons

Flying popcorn

Need a big bowl for large quantities

More unpopped corn

Star rating: 4.5/5

This is the best option for a movie night with friends or family as you can pop a generous amount for four people in one go. There was a bit of flying popcorn as the bowl fills up and you will need a very big bowl if you plan to pop for four. There’s a lid that doubles as the measuring cup but it’s shallow so not quite as convenient as a scoop.

The instruction booklet offers a number of languages and is straightforward, with diagrams. This machine had the most unpopped corn at the end and flying popcorn but this is partly due to its bigger capacity.

Product specifications

Level measuring cup 160g (max capacity)

29cm x17cm x 15cm approx. Cord 77cm approx. 1200W

Materials: Plastic with metal parts

Available from:

VonHaus (£29.99)

Amazon (£29.99)

Kikkerland Huckleberry popcorn maker

Pros:

Portable

No need to wait between uses

Recyclable/sustainable materials

Minimal packaging

Cons

Wooden knob on top vulnerable to burning and metal discolours

Small capacity

Star rating: 4/5

This diminutive little popcorn maker packs a surprising punch. It recommends using 2 tbsp (around 20g) of kernels, although we found using half of that (1 tsbp), plus half the recommended oil filled the chamber to maximum once popped with no remaining kernels and no burned corn. Using the full amount didn’t allow us to pop all the corn and there was some burning.

In effect it makes one small portion of popcorn but out of all the popcorn machines the results had the fullest, most interesting flavour and the best crunch.

Without trying this, you might think this is a novelty item but it works so well and is fun to use. When enjoying an evening over an open fire outside, you can take it in turns to reload the chamber and there’s no need to wait between uses.

It’s easy to fit in a rucksack if you want to take it with you on a camping trip. You need to find a suitable stick for the handle which you can screw the chamber onto. You’ll also need an oven glove or stick to flick off the top to access the popcorn.

Product specifications

Max capacity 20g (2 tbsp)

19cm x 10.5cm x 9cm cm approx

Materials: Metal with wood

Available from:

A Place For Everything (£18)

Amazon (£28.75)

Housewares collapsible popcorn popper

Pros:

Efficient

BPA-free

No mess or flying popcorn

The maker is a bowl

Collapsible so very space-saving

Lifetime warranty

Cheap

Cons:

It may be BPA-free but heating plastic is not ideal

Remaining kernels

Star rating: 4.5/5

This is the easiest of all the popcorn makers. Simply pour a third of a cup of popcorn into the machine with a teaspoon of salt, put on the lid and microwave on full power for 3 mins, turning it off earlier if the popping stops. You can add oil if you like but you don’t need to (we didn’t) and just like that you’ve got freshly popped corn in the bowl. Care needs to be taken when removing the lid due to steam.

This popcorn maker didn’t leave the most kernels but there were more than the Lakeland, Joe & Seph’s and Sensio Home.

The collapsible bowl is ideal for space-saving and if you keep the box it comes in, you could easily stand it on its side, leaving a tiny footprint in your cupboard.

The instructions are on the box and there’s no extra packaging apart from the box in which the product sits snugly. Of course, if you order it off Amazon, it will come in a bigger box as well.

Product specifications

Max capacity: 80g

21 x21 x7cm, collapses to 5cm height

Materials: BPA-free and PVC-free silicone

Available from:

Amazon (£11.99)

How we tested popcorn makers

We put all the popcorn makers to the test by cooking 60g of kernels, unless this was beyond or significantly under the capacity. We repeated this after the recommended cooling period.

We also tested the popcorn makers against the following criteria:

Ease of use: Popcorn makers tend to be very simple to assemble and use. We ensured those we chose ticked these boxes and that the instruction booklet included simple at-a-glance instructions for set up, usage and cleaning.

Efficiency: We timed how long it took to pop the corn, measured how many kernels were left and how much popcorn ended up on the kitchen counter.

Ease of storage: We looked for popcorn makers that didn’t take up unnecessary space. There was greater leeway for makers that included a bowl.

Safety: The top of popcorn makers tend to get hot so we noted whether handling hot parts to access your just-cooked corn was required and have flagged this.

Sustainability: In general, most popcorn makers aren’t hugely sustainable so we only chose products that seemed they would stand the test of time. Extra points were given to recyclable materials. We looked at product packaging too.

Features: Any added bonuses – like parts with dual uses or an eco initiatives were taken into account.

For more information about how we test other products and food, head over to our How We Test page.

Popcorn recipes

Cinnamon-sugar popcorn recipe | BBC Good Food

Sweet & spicy popcorn recipe | BBC Good Food

Almond, raisin & popcorn trail mix recipe | BBC Good Food

Sweet popcorn recipe | BBC Good Food

Toffee popcorn recipe | BBC Good Food

