If you’re in the market for a new gaming controller, this is a good week to grab one (or more). With Prime Day Round 2 (Big Deal Days) running October 10-11, Amazon is sure to have plenty of great deals on controllers for Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In fact, thanks to rival retailers and Amazon’s tendency to offer deals early and match the competition, there are already a bunch of notable controller deals up for grabs. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Round 2 controller deals. We’ll continue to update this roundup throughout the week with more deals.

On Switch, you’ll find deals on a wide range of traditional controllers (both wireless and wired) as well as deals on dedicated handheld controllers, such as the Tears of the Kingdom-themed Hori Split Pad Pro, which is on sale for the first time.

Xbox and PC users can take advantage of big discounts on Microsoft’s high-end Elite Series 2 and Elite Series 2 Core controllers. Alternatively, you can opt for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, which is on sale for up to $20 off. And if you’re interested in picking up an arcade or fight stick, don’t miss out on this huge discount on 8BitDo’s new wireless arcade stick for Xbox and PC.

Quick look: Best Prime Day Round 2 game controller deals

Many of the controllers on this list will work on PC and mobile devices. As far as PS5 controller deals go, we’ll have to wait and see if any DualSense discounts pop up throughout the week. PlayStation 5 users are highly limited when it comes to controller selection, so we’ll be looking out for discounts on pro-style controllers from third-party manufacturers, too.