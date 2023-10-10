When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

With the October edition of Amazon Prime Day in full swing, some of the best deals currently available are on Apple’s MacBook laptops. From now through the end of the day on October 11, you can save up to $250 on select models.

For example, the new 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M2 chip is $250 off, matching its best price to date. Even the 13-inch MacBook Pro model from 2022 with the M2 chip is also $250 off at Amazon, which is near its all-time low price.

The 13-inch, M1 chip MacBook Air from 2020, which we once named the best MacBook you can buy, is yet another model that is $250 off at Amazon, matching its lowest price ever.

The best Prime Day MacBook deals







Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 (2023)



You no longer need a $2,000 MacBook Pro to get a 15-inch display. The 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) stretches your viewing real estate and offers M2 power at a budget-friendly price. Right now, you can take $250 off Apple’s MSRP at Amazon, which matches its all-time low price.







Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022)



The newest 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with an M2 chipset retains the patented Touch Bar and offers an affordable entry into Apple’s laptop renaissance. It has Touch ID, a 1080p webcam, 20-hour battery life, and more. The 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM model is discounted by $250 at Amazon, down to $1,049.







Apple MacBook Air (2020)



The MacBook Air received a big boost in speed and battery life over Intel models thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, all while keeping the same sleek design. Snag one for $250 off right now, which matches its best price to date.

How to choose the right MacBook

Choosing the right MacBook for you will come down to your budget and your specific priorities for portability, battery life, and built-in features, among other criteria.

From a portability standpoint, Apple’s MacBook Air models are lighter, thinner, and more portable than MacBook Pro laptops at comparable display sizes.

Conversely, MacBook Pro models tend to have longer battery life than comparably sized MacBook Air models from the same generation. For instance, the 13.3-inch, M2 chip MacBook Pro model included in the above deals listing offers up to an estimated 20 hours of battery life, whereas the 13.6-inch, M2 chip MacBook Air offers up to an estimated 18 hours of battery life.

In terms of built-in features, among the MacBooks that Apple currently sells, the 13-inch, M2 chip MacBook Pro is the only model that has the MacBook touchbar. No MacBook Air model has the feature, and the more recent MacBook Pro models that run on the M2 Pro or M2 Max chipsets also lack the touchbar.