Many professionals struggle to write a strong resume, even after years in the workforce. It’s not surprising, therefore, that it’s even harder for those with limited work experience. That’s why we put together this list of resume examples for high school students. They need it!

According to a Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, teens are experiencing the highest employment rate since 2008. In May 2022, 5.5 million U.S. teens ages 16 to 19 held jobs, and by summer 2023, analysts predict “that the share of 16- to 19-year-olds working this season will rise to 33.6 percent, from 32.7 percent last year.” Use these templates, which are perfect for students applying for jobs, college admissions, or scholarships, to edge out the competition!



What To Include on High School Students’ Resumes

When you don’t have years of work experience to showcase, what should you include on your resume? Here are some ways to put your best foot forward.

Highlight academic strengths.

Mention extracurricular activities including clubs, sports, and volunteerism.

List any honors, awards, or other achievements.

Emphasize leadership experience.

Share projects or gigs, including any internships.

Include a “Skills” section and list computer skills, soft skills, or language skills.

If your hobbies and/or interests are relevant to a job, include those as well.

Resume Examples for High School Students

These helpful resume templates and examples are perfect for high school students trying to land their first job or internship. This resource shares tips on how to make a great impression.

Trying to land a job with no work experience? No problem! This template offers an ideal resume for high school student applicants who are entering the workforce for the first time.

For students looking for a part-time job, their high school resume needs to reflect their availability. This sample offers guidance for creating a resume that sends the right message.

Multiple work experience examples should be listed on an experienced high school student resume, so you might need to change the layout to make everything fit nicely.

While this resume specifically highlights McDonald’s, it could easily be modified for any fast-food chain. The important thing is that students’ work history includes customer service and interpersonal skills and the ability to take orders, prepare food, accept payments, keep a restaurant clean, and more.

Hiring supervisors are aware of and anticipate the fact that you may not have much work experience as a high school student, but this template will help tailor your resume to the demands specified in the customer service job description.

If you’ve ever worked as a camp counselor (or similar leadership role), you likely have a well-rounded set of skills. This resource provides tips and examples of how to list your achievements and abilities in a way to stand out above the competition.

Writing a high school student sales resume can be challenging, especially if you have little professional experience. One solid strategy is having numbers on your side. This great template will help you get started!

Depending on the student, athletics can make up a huge part of their high school experience. Should athletics be mentioned on a resume? If it’s relevant to the job or if a student was a stand-out athlete, gained leadership skills, or was recognized for their great attitude and/or outstanding abilities, this guide will show you how to include it.



Once students graduate, they’ll either be continuing their education or heading into the workforce (or both!). This great, straightforward high school resume is perfect when applying for their first real job.

The future is bright, which is why high school students need to focus on creating a college admissions resume that will really make an impression. These tips and samples offer clear guidance on how to make a college application truly shine.

It’s alright if a high school office worker resume isn’t packed with noteworthy achievements. Instead, list any project that highlights your leadership qualities or relevant skills you’ve acquired along the way!

You already know that college tuition is expensive. There are plenty of scholarships out there, but the competition is fierce. This high school resume template focuses on academic achievements while highlighting skills, professional experience, and career objectives to help students stand out from the crowd.

Of course you want to highlight any musical work you’ve done, whether it’s in school or professionally. Also highlight lessons, achievements, and interests that showcase your love and passion for music. This template will give you a good idea of where to begin!

It can be tough to find a decent internship as a college student, which is why high school students should start looking before they graduate. These types of jobs might not come with a paycheck, but the rewards are immeasurable in terms of experience. This template offers tips for writing a strong resume for an internship position.

