Are you looking for one of the best sales training software in the market? It’s a killer move. After all, at some point, almost every sales leader will have to pitch to the executive suite about investing in sales training. Even sales enablement teams are all in for it.

However, when your organization’s decision-makers are trying to balance a budget across all the competing demands of the different departments, things can get tricky. The ugly truth is that you need new sales training tools to make your team perform and bring in cash flow fast. So, you’ll need to make your case on why new sales training software is a worthwhile expense.

Worry not, as in this top list we feature all the best-in-class software to start your sales training quickly. If you’re looking for a compelling way to get buy-in from stakeholders, this is it. As you read along, you’ll find each software’s best qualities and client success stories to get inspired.

Let’s explore what the best sales training software has to offer!

Achieve Sales Excellence With Scalable Coaching

360Learning’s collaborative learning platform equips organizations with essential coaching tools for scalable onboarding and streamlined upskilling for high-performing sales teams. Ready to transform the way you train sales reps? Book a demo today. For 360Learning reviews, make sure to visit our directory. Highlights Video Coaching

Tribal Knowledge

Salesforce Integration

Highlights Leverage coaches’ expertise to accelerate onboarding and boost sales confidence. Reps practice and hone their skills while coaches give personalized feedback quickly. Capture and distribute top performers’ best practices to enhance performance, relieving coaches and optimizing your L&D strategy. Integrate relevant sales training into daily tasks for easy accessibility, empowering reps with the skills they need without workflow interruptions. Plans And Pricing 360Learning’s platform delivers scalable, cost-effective training that’s perfect for sales. Customizable plans empower organizations of all sizes with coaching solutions that accelerate onboarding, boost salesforce performance, and effectively meet market demands.

A Modern Platform To Deliver Personalized Sales Training At Scale

Adobe’s leading learning platform provides sales training at scale to Fortune 500 giants worldwide. One platform for all your sales training needs, powered by AI and driven by automation. Check it out now. Explore Learning Manager reviews in our directory to learn more about the UX. Highlights Extended Enterprise Platform

Personalized Learning With Detailed Reporting

Mobile-First, Microlearning-Friendly, And Automation Ready

Highlights Extended Enterprise Platform Designed to extend the training to internal and external sales teams, Learning Manager offers multiple instances to onboard internal and external learners. Personalized Learning With Detailed Reporting With AI-powered personalization capabilities and headless features, the platform allows learning to be integrated with any sales portal. Mobile-First, Microlearning-Friendly, And Automation Ready Learning Manager comes with its native mobile app and offline content viewing features, is microlearning-friendly with detailed learning, and is automation-savvy. Plans And Pricing Adobe Learning Manager is extensively used to train sales and channel partners for leading brands such as NVIDIA and others. For info on pricing options, please visit their website.

Meet And Beat Your Quotas And Get A Better ROI With Deal-Clinching Training

Grow your sales teams, grow your revenue, grow your business. Take care of your bottom line with a cost-effective, transparently priced LMS trusted by 70,000 teams just like yours. Ditch one-and-done sales training days for an easy-to-use, on-demand LMS and see a continuous rise in performance. Start free now! For more, explore TalentLMS reviews by real users. Highlights Connect Virtually

Throw In Some Fun

Never Slow Down

Highlights Integrate your preferred videoconferencing tool to put sales principles into practice with role-play activities, see product demos, and join in with industry-expert Instructor-Led Training. Transform training from a dull click-through exercise to a fun, addictive game. Exciting gamification elements will see your team enjoy striving to beat their best and each other. Fast-moving teams aren’t always static. And neither is TalentLMS. Put vital courses in the palms of your employees’ hands so they can log in and lean into training anywhere, anytime. Plans And Pricing Start free, test the platform forever, and upgrade when you’re ready. And with clear, published pricing plans, you don’t have to worry about sales reps pushing you to subscribe to extra users and features you don’t need. Visit their website for more details.

Boost Sales Through Impactful Training With iSpring Learn

iSpring provides a powerful LMS that allows you to equip your team with the knowledge they need to close sales and increase revenue. You can build courses, deliver them to employees, and track learner results with a single LMS. Step up your sales training with iSpring Learn. To test-drive its capabilities, get a 30-day free trial. Highlights Structured Training Programs

Out-Of-The-Box Reports

Native Mobile App

Highlights Structured Training Programs Combine PDF guides, SCORM packages, quizzes, and virtual training sessions to build courses and organize multiple courses into a long-term curriculum. Track employee results and analyze training effectiveness with easy-to-read reports. See which courses prove more difficult so you know how best to fill any knowledge gaps. Your employees no longer need to sacrifice their productive time to attend training. With the mobile app, they can take courses wherever they are, using their own devices. Plans And Pricing iSpring offers two types of subscriptions: Start (from $2.87 per learner/year) and Business (from $3.14 per learner/year). The Business subscription includes a comprehensive authoring toolkit for creating courses and a 360-Degree Performance Appraisal module.

Rehearsal By ELB Learning Improves Sales Skills With Feedback From Mentors, Peers, And AI

ELB Learning offers comprehensive products and services for sales training. ELB Learning creates and delivers turnkey and custom learning solutions with games, VR, and more. See all the features and get a personalized demo on their website. For more info, go ahead and read the submitted ELB Learning reviews. Highlights Hotseat Scenarios

Guided Learning Paths

Screen Recording

Highlights Give learners the ultimate training test; only one attempt at responding is allowed. Create intelligent paths leveraging AI to track the learner’s progress and provide personalized feedback based on their performance. Learners can easily record their screens while giving presentations or product demos as a part of their responses. Plans And Pricing Practice is critical for consistent and effective product demos, sales pitches, and more. With Rehearsal, learners can be assigned video or audio-based tasks and respond by recording themselves to prove and document their skills.

Learning App For Sales Teams That Includes Communication And Task Management

isEazy is a tech company of eLearning solutions for training, communications, and corporate knowledge processes. isEazy Engage is an app to increase sales teams’ engagement and productivity with gamification and microlearning. Accompany your sales teams wherever they are with a training app designed just for them. Request a demo! Explore isEazy LMS reviews. Highlights Shorten The Learning Curve

Improve Team Communication

Real-Time Reports

Highlights Shorten The Learning Curve Benefit from training in skills, processes, values…all in your sales team workflow. The information they need (manuals, video tutorials, product catalogs, etc.), is structured, segmented, and on their smartphones. Improve Team Communication Stay aligned and connected to your sales team through a simple, informal communication channel. Give your team control over their tasks, from delivering documents to scheduling meetings, and monitor their progress through real-time reports. Plans And Pricing isEazy has adapted its prices to any type and size of company, both small and for thousands of users, with a license per user or range of users. For more details, please contact their sales team.

Top List Ranking: eLearning Industry’s Software Selection Criteria

Globally recognized LMS experts, including C. Pappas and our Editorial team, thoroughly reviewed each vendor’s eligibility and relevant published content (articles, eBooks, webinars). Our committee ranked the best sales training software based on the following 9 criteria:

Customer support

Customer experience

Software features

Software innovation

Customer reviews

Economic growth potential

Customer retention

Employee turnover

Social responsibility

Undoubtedly, sales training is important if you want to boost performance and increase revenue.

Now that you’ve checked the rankings of this top list, please focus on our tips and insights below. Find out what you need to know before purchasing the best sales training software for your needs.

Benefits Of Sales Training Platforms

Sales training is essential if your company wants to achieve business goals and increase revenue. Implementing one of the best sales training software for your company has many benefits for your salespeople, sales managers, and extended teams.

Here are 5 sales training software benefits you and your executives need to know about:

Increase revenue Deliver deep product knowledge Complete high-value deals more often Maintain your competitive edge Establish a positive customer experience

The leadership in your company will likely agree with all the reasons mentioned above. Who can argue against increasing revenue, right?

But to make them endorse your plan to invest in new sales training software, there needs to be some persuading. And the biggest advantage over “old-school” traditional sales training methods is that you can use modern sales training tools for personalized training. The software can analyze the salesperson’s performance, identify gaps, provide real-time feedback, and suggest relevant training.

If you want to deliver sales training that is tailored to each seller’s specific strengths and weaknesses, that’s the way to go. Plus, these software are scalable for large sales teams. As your organization grows, you need to cut the burden on sales managers and be able to offer sales training at scale. Using such software to do your bidding, you can provide training role-plays and coaching to large sales teams.

Be it hundreds, thousands, or even hundreds of thousands of sales reps, the right tool can help you deliver highly scalable and cost-effective AI-powered training. This is the way to go if you need consistency in sales training and assessment. Sales enablement personnel and sales managers can leverage data-driven insights to lead to sales improvement.

Next Steps: Sales Training Platform Comparison And Evaluation

Ask whoever has worked in sales, and you’ll see that it takes more than just charisma to close deals. What you need is strong skills to succeed in this competitive market. So, you must train your sales reps to improve performance. Only then will they manage to stand a chance against your competitors.

However, when choosing a sales training software solution to give your sales team the competitive advantage you need, there are certain things you must consider:

Easy creation of interactive and video-based content

Easy delivery of bite-sized training wherever the rep is located

Progress-tracking capabilities (assessments, analytics, reporting)

Ability to identify skills gaps and correlate real-world performance with training

Customization options and integration with CRM

Collaboration features and out-of-the-box training content

User reviews and customer success stories

In sales, training is an essential part of any successful sales team. But your team needs more than an old-school training program. Making every conversation count and grasping every opportunity can help your sales reps towards closing deals successfully. Thus, your team needs more than just the ordinary training programs.

Now is the time to pick the right sales training tool to offer flexible training with regular assessments. By helping your sales teams learn in the flow of work, you can measure key metrics, improve skills, close gaps, get huge returns, or close deals.

Key Takeaway

To sum up, sales teams can rely on one of the best sales training software and benefit from continuous skill development. Not only can you offer real-time training accessibility, but you also allow your people to have personalized and autonomous training. Be it WFH, remote working, on the field, or in the office, every team member can take the training when needed.

Sales managers have a lot to gain from implementing one of the best sales training tools. For one, you get to design personalized training programs. In addition, you leverage quantitative and qualitative user data. Best of all? You can adapt individual training paths based on results, and that’s what will boost performance in the end.

As you can understand, all the above bring major company benefits. Increased software ROI and reduced turnover will contribute to long-term growth. By focusing on development skills and digital adoption, you’ll surely manage to increase job satisfaction and ultimately get better results. Finally, choosing an all-in-one tool that can handle onboarding, training, and support is your best bet for significant cost reduction.

After this read, I hope we’ve managed to emphasize the many reasons why investing in sales training software is crucial. With an advanced sales training software investment, your company can gain much in the long run. Continued investment in sales training is always money well spent.

Care to learn more? Visit our directory to compare LMS software for sales training.