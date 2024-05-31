The sell here is the Four Seasons Signature Deep Sleep Lavender Massage — a long name that gives you all the info you really need, but I should add that bloody hell is it effective. I went at 8pm, then sort of stumbled into the adjacent relaxation pod and then to the terrific bed complete with a pillow menu and slept and slept and slept. The turn down service might’ve had something to do with how out of it I was: they not only do the usual things of dimming lights and putting out slippers etc., but they also set the temperature to between 16-18 degrees (perfect for sleep), and imposed a ‘black out’ on all those device lights I find intolerable. I would recommend doing this one solo when you are in need of complete tranquility and want to disappear from the toil of the world.