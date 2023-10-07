Fans have taken it upon themselves to review Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs, by ranking the best songs from the latest release.

Drake dropped his much-anticipated and delayed eighth studio album on Friday. This came after he released the timestamp song 8AM Charlotte, produced by Conductor Williams and featuring his adorable son, Adonis. The rapper‘s new project consists of 23 tracks with a total runtime of an hour and 25 minutes.

Best songs from For All the Dogs Songs ranked by fans

To help you sort your playlist out, Drake’s fans have picked songs they feel are the best among the 23 tracks on For All the Dogs.

One fan who didn’t seem thrilled about the overall album gave thumbs up to a single track featuring J Cole.

“After listening to Drake’s new album For All TheDogs, I’m a little disappointed because I thought it would’ve had more bangers on the album. His song First Person Shooter featuring J Cole is actually the best song on there,” read one comment.

Another fan opined that Daylight is the best track on the rapper’s eighth album.

“First Person Shooter (feat. J. Cole) is the best song of the album. 7/10 For All The Dogs,” a third fan wrote.

One said: “Drake went 19/23 on For All The Dogs, My favorite song is Members Only ft PND but the best song is definitely FPS ft J Cole, and the worst song IMO is 7969 Santa”

Away From Home has also been voted as the ‘best song’ on For All the Dogs by some fans on X.

All songs and features on Drake’s new album

Drake’s new album features an interesting list of artists. Below is the complete tracklist.

Where to stream all the tracks?

For All the Dogs is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

