What’s better than a stroll through a fragrant field of blooms? A scent that transports you there with a spritz. It’s time to indulge in the smells of the season. Think earthy notes of patchouli and vetiver with a splash of citrus. Or perhaps it’s a sweet floral escape you crave. No matter your mood, spring fragrances are a delight for the senses. Read on for eight scents guaranteed to whisk you away.

A vibrant burst of sweet cloudberries with a gourmand twist—and the sweetest blooming cap—captures the splendour of spring in just one spray.

Imbued with sensuous notes of lavender, orange blossom and musk accord, this perfume is daringly bold, right down to its posh couture bottle.

Lily of the valley, green blackcurrant and fresh pear conjure all the components of a peaceful spring afternoon.

With notes of jasmine, bergamot and vanilla, this sweet floral scent is a veritable garden party in a bottle.

Like a joy-filled fantasy, white gardenia, jasmine, pear blossom and brown sugar accord come together to form a delicately sweet palette.

Spring break to the Mediterranean? Don’t mind if we do. This beloved scent is fresh and feminine, with succulent notes of crisp Granny Smith apples and zesty Sicilian lemon.

This kaleidoscopic scent is heavy on the floral notes, radiating four rose varieties intertwined with soft jasmine petals and musky chypre.

It doesn’t get much sweeter than this delectable head-to-toe blend of creamy vanilla, delicate heliotrope and tonka bean.

