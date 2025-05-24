Star projectors can be wondrous to behold, turning a room into a starry display, awash with colors, nebulas and more. But as impressive as they are in action, you needn’t spend a fortune. We’ve rounded up the best star projectors under $100, some less than $20.

It’s important, however, to distinguish between ambient mood projectors and accurate projectors. As gorgeous as the former can look in action, they don’t mirror the real night sky. Some star projectors, on the other hand, project accurate images of planets, stars and other bodies. In our guide, we highlight which is which to help you make the right choice.

Our expert reviewers have put every one of these projectors to the test so you can be sure you’re getting your money’s worth. Or if budget is less of an issue, take a look at our wider round-up of the best star projectors.

The quick list

Best star projectors under $100 that we recommend in 2025

Best under $20

Image 1 of 3 This may look like a cheap novelty, but it has enough power to fill a small room with stars. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best under $20 – A novelty star projector that’ll delight children. Specifications Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.4 x 8.9-inches (120 x 113 x 228mm) Weight: 1.4 lbs (640g) Max. size of projection: Unstated Accuracy: Non-scientific Power: USB-A to DC port Special features: Novelty design Reasons to buy + Surprisingly good build quality + Impressive and effective lighting + People of all ages will like it Reasons to avoid – Boring packaging – DC port feels dated – Light output not as good as other models

Buy it if ✅ You want a gift for a child: This small but well-made projector is perfect for lighting up a child’s room, and adults will appreciate its wow factor too.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want to fill up a mid-sized room: This model is a little less powerful than other, so it’s best used with smaller rooms.

The bottom line 🔎 Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector: A well-made novelty star projector that’s perfect for any young space-fan’s bedroom, and adults will get a kick from it too. ★★★★

There’s no doubt that the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector is aimed at children but don’t be fooled into thinking this is a toy. It’s not scientifically accurate but it’s starry display is sure to delight children and you might have some adults borrowing it too.

In our review of the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector we awarded it four out of five stars, calling it a “Cost-effective way to add immediate ambiance to a room.” It may not have the power of the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 and the Encalife Atmosphere Smart Galaxy Star Projector but it offers plenty of performance given its price tag.

However, there are multiple manufacturers selling their own version of this product. Don’t be tempted to spend $100 on a model that’s functionally identical to this sub-$20 star projector.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector Attributes Notes Design Solid build, novelty design, aimed at children. Performance Bright lights and lasers, pretty patterns. Functionality Customizable settings, sleep timer.

Best under $30

Image 1 of 4 The Pikoy Galaxy Project is capable of putting on an impressive ambient display. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best under $30 – This budget-priced projector will fill any space with bright, colorful patterns and green laser stars. Specifications Dimensions: 4.1 x 4.1 x 3.9 inches (105 x 105 x 100 millimeters) Weight: 0.95 pound (430 grams) Max. Size of Projection: Not specified (but large) Accuracy: Non-scientific Power: Mains only Special Features: Built-in speaker Reasons to buy + Good value + Small footprint + Remote control Reasons to avoid – Not rechargeable – Mediocre build quality – Questionable lifespan

Buy it if ✅You want a good value star projector: The Pikoy Galaxy Projector’s price belies its power and it’s capable of filling room with its starry display. ✅You have limited space: Though powerful, the Piko Galaxy Projector is small enough to sit on a shelf.

Don’t buy it if ❌You want scientific accuracy: This model doesn’t use accurate star maps and is for ambience only. ❌You want a rechargeable projector: Unlike some other models on this list, this has to be plugged into a power supply to operate.

The bottom line 🔎 The Pikoy Galaxy Projector offers excellent value and though we’d prefer it were rechargeable it’s a good gift for a child or adult. ★★★½

When we reviewed the Pikoy Galaxy Projector, it was available for less than $20 and while the price has since gone up it’s still fantastic value at less than $30.

It’s a surprisingly small projector, capable of sitting neatly in your palm. Despite its size, it’s not rechargeable but it’s compact enough to perch on a shelf and powerful enough to fill a small to mid-sized room with colorful lights and lasers. While adults will enjoy this display, it’s geared towards children, coming in white, navy, blue and pale pink colors.

One child-friendly feature, in particular, is the built-in speaker that can be used to play children to sleep with audiobooks, nursery rhymes, rainforest sounds and more. And thanks to the backlit buttons, you can switch it off in the dark without the risk of waking its owner.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Design Compact design, available in multiple colours. Performance Good performance for the price. Functionality Backlit buttons, not rechargeable.

Best ambient under $40

Image 1 of 4 The Blisslights Sky Light Evolve is impressively built, offering clear projections. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best ambient under $40 – Offers a seamlessly blended display of stars, pastel nebulae and more Specifications Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.7 x 5.3 inches (120 x 120 x 135 mm) Weight: 1.52 pounds (690 grams) Max. size of projection: Laser 30 x 30 feet (9.1 x 9.1 m), Cloud 15 x15 feet (4.5 x 4.5 m) Accuracy: Non-scientific Power: USB-C power cable Special features: Voice control Reasons to buy + App and voice control + Color-blending technology + Three models available Reasons to avoid – The button on the cable causes some problems – Requires 2.4GHz Wi-Fi – Can’t be battery operated

Buy it if ✅ You want a smart home compatible projector: The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve can be paired with Alexa or Google Home for smart home interaction. ✅ You want customisable projections: The BlissLights Sky Light Evolve’s displays look gorgeous in action, and you can tweak them to your heart’s content.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want scientific accuracy: As gorgeous as it looks in motion, the projections do not accurately represent the night sky. ❌ You want a rechargeable projector: This model doesn’t run on batteries and has to remain plugged in to operate.

The bottom line 🔎 The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve‘s display may not be scientifically accurate, but it’s certainly impressive. The nebulas are bright and endearing, complimented perfectly by the hue of the blue/green lasers, and the colour shifts are seamlessly blended. ★★★½

Pick up the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve and you’ll be immediately struck by its spherical shape. Its round design means it has near 360-degree projection; just place it in the middle of the room and you’ll be treated to its undeniably gorgeous display.

You can choose between three models: blue, green and no stars, the latter of which is a little cheaper. All feature colour blending technology which ensures its shifting transitions are never jarring.

You can happily sit back and let the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve operate, not least because it’s so silent. But it’s also supremely customisable. It can be integrated into your smart home setup and, via a mobile phone app, you can edit the already impressive light shows.

In our BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve review we awarded it four and a half stars and it’s hard to beat a powerful but pocket-friendly star projector. Unless you need scientific accuracy, this is a worthy purchase.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Blisslights Sky Lite Evolve Star Projector Attributes Notes Design Spherical design Performance Striking, colour blended displays of nebulae and stars Functionality Operated via remote or smart home

Best for accuracy under $40

Image 1 of 5 Brainstorm Toys Deep Space projector is scientifically accurate, handy for young stargazers. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best for accuracy under $40 – Ideal for for budding astronomers who want a glimpse of the night sky at home. Specifications Dimensions: ‎5.1 x 9.8 x 12.9-inches (130 x 250 x 320mm) Weight: 1.1 lbs (514g) Max. size of projection: Projection 3.33 ft (1m), stars not specified Accuracy: Projects accurate images Power: 3 x AA batteries (included) Special features: 2-in-1 slide projector and star projector Reasons to buy + Good value star projector + Easy to transport + Kid-friendly Reasons to avoid – Noisy motor – Requires 3 x AA batteries (included)

Buy it if ✅ You want an educational projector: The Deep Space Home Planetarium projects NASA images of spacecraft, astronauts, nebulae and planets. ✅ Your children are into space: This projector is a STEM tool, aimed firmly at young children and they should have little problem using it.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want a shifting, room-filling stellar display: As accurate as the images it projects are, they’re aimed at education, not ambience.

The bottom line 🔎 The Brainstorm Toys Deep Space Home Planetarium is a STEM toy that’ll entertain and educate. Kids between 6 and 10 will love going hands-on with it and sharing their knowledge with others. ★★★½

It’s likely a coincidence but the Brainstorm Toys Deep Space Home Planetarium’s resemblance to R2D2 is sure to get the attention of adults and children alike. It’s marketed firmly at the latter, a STEM tool designed to educate and entertain children from 6 upwards, who have a burgeoning interest in space.

It comes with changeable (rotating) discs showing 24 official NASA images of nebulae, spacecraft, astronauts, planets and the moon, some taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. It’s not aimed at creating an ambience, rather, it’s a tool for teaching children about the night sky.

The Deep Space Home Planetarium is ideal for children ages 6 and up. It requires hands-on operation, which is sure to keep children engaged with it longer. You can’t currently buy more discs, but we still think this is a fantastic, bargain-priced investment for space-loving children.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brainstorm Toys Deep Space Home Planetarium Attributes Notes Design Compact design, resembles R2D2 Performance Vivid projection of images. Functionality Kid-friendly, hands-on, easy to use.

Best under $50

Image 1 of 5 The Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is a useful educational tool. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best under $50 – A portable pocket-sized projector providing accurate views of the Northern Hemisphere’s constellations. Specifications Dimensions: 3.6 x 3.5 x 1.7 inches (9.1 x 8.9 x 4.3 centimeters) Weight: 0.5 ounce (14 grams) Max. size of projection: Not specified but relatively small Accuracy: Accurate view of Northern Hemisphere Power: Built-in rechargeable battery Special features: Extremely portable Reasons to buy + Highly portable device + Adjustable viewing angle + Educational element Reasons to avoid – U.S. shipping only – Only one color and two views – No additional learning materials

Buy it if ✅ You want an educational projector: The Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium offers an accurate view of the Northern Hemisphere’s constellations. ✅ You want portability: This rechargeable projector is small enough that you can slip it into a pocket.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want a mood projector: You can’t alter this projector’s colors and there’s no sleep timer. ❌ You want a selection of views: You’re limited to the one view of the Northern Hemisphere.

The bottom line 🔎 The Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is a portable educational tool that teach children about the Northern Hemisphere’s constellations. ★★★½

If you’re looking for an educational projector that you can slip in your pocket, the Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium fits the bill. Not only does it project accurate images of the Northern Hemisphere’s skies, but it also has an optional line overlay, making it easier to pick out each constellation. We think it’s the best pocketable projector for kids.

You can use it to spot Ursa Major, Ursa Minor, Cygnus, Draco and others, all revolving around Polaris, and it also boasts a rechargeable battery, making it extra portable. It doesn’t boast a lot in the way of functionality, and it does require a darkened room, more so than some other projectors which operate well in lit rooms.

But for less than $50 it’s a great way to introduce children to the cosmos and, if you’re in the Northern Hemisphere, you can head outside and see if you can spot those same stars you’ve been looking at moments earlier.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brainstorm Toys Deep Space Home Planetarium Attributes Notes Design Compact, super-portable design Performance Works best in a darkened room. Functionality Not very customisable.

Best under $75

Image 1 of 4 The Encalife Ambience Star Projector also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. (Image credit: Encalife) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best under $75 – Displays vivid, room-filling nebula-inspired patterns and also functions as a Bluetooth speaker. Specifications Dimensions: 6.6 x 6.6 x 5.4-inches (168.9 x 167.89 x 134.87mm) Weight: .76 lbs (798g) Max. size of projection: 160 – 540 ft (49 – 165m) Accuracy: Not accurate Power: USB cable Special features: Works as a Bluetooth speaker Reasons to buy + Good quality Bluetooth speaker + Great party light + Quiet operation Reasons to avoid – Remote control is essential – Poor packaging/branding – Unit itself is very bright

Buy it if ✅ You want a combined projector and speaker: This projector features a built-in Bluetooth speaker that’s surprisingly high quality. ✅ You want a mood setting star projector: It may not be accurate but this projector is impressive enough to view in action.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want a scientifically accurate projector: As impressive as this is to watch in action, its displays bears little resemblance to the real cosmos.

The bottom line 🔎 With its built in speaker, the Encalife Ambience Galaxy and Star Projector is a great mood-setting star projector, and its vivid displays are ideal for parties or relaxation. ★★★½

The Encalife Ambience Galaxy and Star Projector lives up to its name, enhancing the ambience of any room with its vivid displays. It provides four colors (blue, green, white and red) and offers plenty of customisation options and, thanks to its dome design, it can project its display to fill a whole room.

In our Encalife Ambience Galaxy and Star Projector review, we were impressed by its build quality (even if its packaging is lackluster) and by how quietly it operated. Its sleek design and black colour mean it blends in with many home entertainment systems.

Thanks to its Bluetooth speaker, you can couple its already impressive displays with music, turning a room into a starry disco or a meditation haven. It’s not scientifically accurate, but it projects a fantastic light show, ideal for adults or children.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Encalife Ambience Star Projector Attributes Notes Design Excellent compact design Performance Vivid, room-filling projections Functionality Customisable, built-in speaker.

Best under $100

Image 1 of 4 As seen on TikTok, the Orzoz Galaxy Lite projector punches well above its weight. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Best under $100 – A sleek design and swappable discs to project accurate images of the night sky. Specifications Dimensions: 160mm x 120 mm x 120mm Weight: 1.5lbs Max. size of projection: 4 meters Accuracy: Available with disks Power: Battery and mains Special features: Swappable projection disks Reasons to buy + Both battery and mains-powered + Vivid colors + Rivals big players Reasons to avoid – Disks are tiny, difficult to hold – Vertical positioning only

Buy it if ✅ You want a quality star projector at a great price: The Orzorz Galaxy Lite rivals some pricier, premium models. ✅ Your want an accurate, expandable projector: The projector’s interchangeable disks offer accurate images of the cosmos and you can purchase additional disks.

Don’t buy it if: ❌ You want a super-ambient projector: As powerful a project as this is, it’s built for projecting accurate images, not creating a colourful ambience.

The bottom line 🔎 The Orzorz Galaxy Lite is a superb projector that offers premium performance at a budget price tag. ★★★★★

Orzorz may not be a well-known brand but the Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector gained viral fame via TikTok, and deservedly so. Despite its sub-$100 price tag, this accurate star projector’s performance matches some of its pricier rivals.

We awarded it a fantastic five stars in our Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector review, praising its “Sleek design, vivid images, easy operation, and a vast library of add-on disk.” It’s design means it won’t look out of place in most rooms and while its disks can be slightly fiddly to handle, there’s a vast library of additional disks available to buy, ensuring this projector will continue to occupy adults and children.

It’s not an ambient projector, but its images are nevertheless absolutely stunning and impressively vivid. Factor in its rechargeable battery and timer options and you’ve got a star projector that offers premium performance at a pocket-friendly price tag.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Orzorz Galaxy Lite star projector Attributes Notes Design Eye-pleasing grey and white design Performance Clear vivid images, 4m projection area Functionality Rechargeable battery, swappable disks

Best star projectors under $100 FAQs

What’s the difference between ambient projectors and accurate projectors? Many star projectors are ambient projectors, meaning they project beautiful, shifting images of nebulae, stars and more. These are excellent for altering the mood in a room, whether you’re trying to lull a child to sleep or want to relax. Many ambient projectors let you customise this display, changing the colours, altering the speed and more. However, if you go outside, you won’t be able to spot those exact stars because these projectors aren’t scientifically accurate. Ambient projectors offer a more general and impressive representation of the cosmos. Scientifically accurate projectors, on the other hand, project images of the actual night sky or, at least, a snapshot of it. Some use slides to project NASA imagery of nebulae and planets, an accurate representation of those objects. On the whole, however, they’re less customisable. The latter are better for education, while the former are suitable for relaxation or meditation.

How do I tell if a projector is accurate or ambient? In our guide, you’ll find a table beneath each projector’s entry that explains whether a projector is accurate or not. If you’re looking online, if a projector doesn’t specifically mention it’s scientifically accurate, chances are it’s not. The cheaper a projector is, the less likely it is to be accurate.

Should I spend more than $100 on a star projector? All these star projectors come in at under the $100 mark, but should you spend more? If you’re after an ambient, mood-setting projector, the answer is essentially no. Whether it’s for relaxation or a child’s room, the ambient projectors we’ve highlighted are excellent buys. If, on the other hand, you’re after a scientifically accurate projector, there are benefits to spending more. The Sega Homestar Flux is priced at over $250 but it really does create amazing, accurate recreations of the night sky. In our review of the Sega Homestar Flux, we remarked that it “It’s pricer than other home planetariums, but it does feel like you get what you pay for.” That extra $150 is quite an ask, however.

