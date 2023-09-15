Gideon Aker

Omari Hassan

Vasco

Sam Coe

Sarah Morgan may be one of the first companions you acquire in Starfield, but her high Astrodynamics skill makes her hard to replace. That’s a massive boost to your grav jump capabilities that is especially useful in the early parts of the game when you can’t even dream of making those kinds of leaps otherwise. You’ll want to keep Sarah on your crew for quite some time.

Barrett will probably be your second “full-time” crewmember once you unlock him, though. I say “full-time” because you may eventually decide to replace him if you’re running a smaller crew, but his Engineering abilities are useful in every stage of the game, and you can’t go wrong with those Particle Beam systems if you have a ship that can utilize them.

Gideon Aker is definitely worth the money if you find yourself in need of a combat boost. That’s a solid set of skills for anyone who hasn’t fully invested in ship combat. If you’re looking to focus more on defenses, then Omari Hassan is the obvious alternative. Hell, having both on your crew can really help you save some early skill points.

Finally, Vasco is easy to replace on a smaller ship, but he’s a fantastic part of a larger crew and a great early option for those who are looking to fill their ships before they expand their rosters. The same goes for Sam Coe, who offers a nice combo of ship abilities but might not make a smaller crew in the middle parts of the game.

Starfield: Best Outpost Companions

Lin

Heller

Rafael Aguerro

Andromeda Kepler

While Outpost companions may not be functioning entirely as intended at the moment, Lin is certainly the best overall Outpost companion in Starfield. Her Outpost Management Skill should make things much easier when you’re building your first outposts and may not have the skills needed to access higher functions.

Of course, considering that you’ll acquire Lin and Heller at roughly the same time (if you play your cards right), you really should pair them up at your first major outpost and enjoy the benefits that they ideally offer when everything is working properly.

Beyond that, Rafael is an exceptional overall outpost companion, and there is really no better place to assign Andromeda if you decide to pick them up. You can technically lay with a few companion skills at Outposts with the right set-up, but those are definitely your ideal options.