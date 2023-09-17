Achievement Enabler

Achievements are part and parcel of the modern gaming experience, as they help you keep track of what in-game feats you have yet to accomplish. However, Bethesda programs their games to lock players out of achievements if they play with mods or console commands, Starfield included. This is hardly fair for anyone who just wants to mod the game to improve performance or lighting and not make combat easier, so Nexus Mods user Prigrade created the Achievement Enabler. The mod is straightforward since you don’t have to do anything; just install it, play your modded copy of Starfield, and achievements will pop up as normal.

To install Achievement Enabler on the PC version, download a modded “bink2w64.dll” file from the mod’s GitHub page. Rename Starfield’s original “bink2w64.dll,” located in the game’s root directory, to “bink2w64Hooked.dll.” Copy the modded dll file into the root folder. Next, create a new folder in the root directory called “Plugins.” Download the mod and place its asi file (starfield-achievementenabler.asi) in that new folder.

To install this mod on Xbox, download a new “dinput8.dll” file from a different GitHub page. Rename the “dinput8.dll” in the game’s root directory (XboxGames\Starfield\Content) to “wininet.dll.” Copy the modded dinput8.dll into the root folder. Next, create a Plugins folder in the root directory. Download the mod, and place “starfield-achievementenabler.asi” in the new Plugins folder. Please note that if future updates alter any of the above dll files, you will have to repeat the process.

Download Achievement Enabler Mod

Starfield Upscaler

Recently, Bethesda announced that Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support is coming to Starfield. However, the company didn’t provide a timeline, so anyone who plays the game on an NVIDIA-powered PC will have to deal with sub-optimal graphics…unless they download PureDark’s Starfield Upscaler mod. As its name suggests, this add-on replaces Starfield’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) with DLSS support to make the game look and run better on NVIDIA GPUs. Not much more to the mod than that since it works in the background, but the effect is tangible.

To install this mod, download the files from Nexus Mods and extract them into Starfield’s root folder. Place the plugin (PDPerfPlugin.dll), as well as the files “nvgx_dlss.dll” and “libxess.dll” into a dedicated mods folder, and you’re done.