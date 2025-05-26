If you’re looking through the best streaming deals and wondering what the best streaming services for Sci-Fi fans are, then we’ve got the answers for you. It’s pretty hard these days to commit to just one streaming service and while there may be one, two, or even more below that you want to invest in, it all comes down to what they offer – and what your budget will allow.

So, depending on what you’re after, there’s a category where each streaming service excels. From best Sci-Fi blockbusters, to TV shows, to best value for money, we’ve covered the range of streamers to suit your needs. And whilst we could award some of these categories to multiple streamers, there were some standout services for each one.

And if you’re looking for the best Sci-fi movies of all time , or the best Sci-fi TV shows of all time , you’ll be sure to find them living in some of the best streaming services below. Here are our recommendations, ratings, and specs for Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Paramount Plus, Apple TV Plus, Max, and Peacock.

The quick list

Max is the home of all Dune content: Both recent movies as well as the 80's adaptation of the classic Sci-Fi book and the TV show "Dune: Prophecy". Max's offering isn't limited to just Dune though, Sci-Fi fans can enjoy classic movies and hit TV shows. Read more below Best for classics There's a lot to like about Peacock, which is one of the newer names on this list. It has NBC entire library of content as well as a plethora of sci-fi TV shows and movies from the past. Yes, it has more modern titles but it's strength lies in the classics. Read more below

Best streaming services for Sci-Fi fans we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Disney+ is the home of Star Wars and Marvel. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus The home of all Star Wars and Marvel content, it’s Sci-Fi appeal speaks for itself. Specifications Price: From $9.99 Notable content: Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, Tron, Doctor Who, Pixar Today’s Best Deals Reasons to buy + Home to Star Wars and Marvel + Huge library of Disney movies and shows + Good value bundles available Reasons to avoid – Expensive on its own – Ads included in basic subscriptions

Buy if: ✅ You want something for all the family: Disney Plus has lots of kids content too.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You’re on a budget and don’t want ads: It’s not the cheapest streaming service, unless you’re OK with the ad-supported tier.

The bottom line: 🔎 Disney Plus: There’s a reason this is our pick of the best streaming service for Sci-Fi fans. It’s the home of Star Wars, and there’s a huge wealth of other TV series and movies, with stuff for the whole family. ★★★★★

Disney Plus has an outstanding amount of Sci-Fi content to offer. Not only is it the home to major franchises like Star Wars and Marvel (with a few exceptions) in their entirety, but it’s also got standalone movies and bingeable TV shows. The platform even has a science fiction collection, carefully curated to include epic Sci-Fi blockbusters, critically acclaimed picks, dystopian futures, and much more.

With Disney Plus, it’s important not to forget that Disney also has their own original output of movies and TV shows including “Lightyear”, “Big Hero 6”, “Baymax”, “Wall-E”, and one of the best upcoming sci-fi movies , “Elio”. They’ve also produced stellar sci-fi documentaries from a behind-the-scenes look at NASA in “Among the Stars” to the untold story of the first Black astronauts in collaboration with National Geographic and Hulu, “The Space Race”.

You also have the choice to expand your subscription by looking into the bundles they have on offer, adding the likes of Hulu and Max all in one place. In short, you could have hundreds of Sci-Fi titles to choose from on three big streaming platforms in one plan.

Disney Plus is the ideal streaming platform for someone who loves Star Wars, superheroes, TV shows or movies. It’s also ideal for family entertainment given Disney’s historic library of content, making it the best streaming platform for Sci-Fi fans overall.

Best for blockbuster movies

Netflix is perhaps the best known streaming service, and for good reason. (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Netflix is a long-time market leader in the streaming industry. It boasts a range of top titles for Sci-Fi fans to enjoy. Specifications Price: from $7.99 Notable conteont: Don’t Look Up, Apollo 13, Mad Max, Interstellar, Spider-Man, Robocop Reasons to buy + Constantly adding new content + Huge library of movies and shows + Big sci-fi blockbusters Reasons to avoid – Top titles will leave eventually

Buy if: ✅ You want a huge range of content: Netflix has thousands of movies and boxsets.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want content permanently: We know Star Wars will never leave Disney+, but there’s no such guarantee with any Netflix content.

The bottom line: 🔎 Netflix: The market leader when it comes to movies, Netflix’s library is huge, and new content is added regularly. The best titles will leave the service eventually, though. ★★★★½

Netflix is one of the best streaming platforms when it comes to blockbuster movies, regardless of the genre. But, when it comes to Sci-Fi, it really does shine. It’s where you’ll not only find some of the biggest titles, but also ones that have been rated the most popular. And, it’s also responsible for creating its very own sci-fi blockbusters from Adam Sandler’s “Spaceman” to Ryan Reynolds’s “The Adam Project” to Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Don’t Look Up”.

Put it this way, if we look through our list of the best Sci-Fi movies of all time , two of the titles are on Netflix; “Robocop” and “Arrival”, which is a pretty big deal. It’s also where you’ll find “Spider-Man Homecoming”, one of the few Marvel titles not to live on Disney Plus, as well as the award-winning animated titles, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

Netflix is constantly adding new titles to their library, whether it’s new originals or cult classics. And, the beauty of watching more sci-fi on Netflix, as per their subscription service model, is that the platform will start to offer personalized recommendations. This means you won’t have to search for Sci-Fi movies to see them on your homepage, Netflix will know you love it.

Best for Sci-fi TV shows

Hulu offers a fantastic library of FX and ABC TV shows. (Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu Hulu might be a platform you’ve not considered yet, but it’s home to some of the big names on the small screen. Specifications Price: From $9.99 Notable content: Futurama, Rick and Morty, Firefly, The X-Files, The Orville, The Handmaid’s Tale Reasons to buy + Big-name TV shows + Shows recently aired on TV added quickly + Home to FX and ABC content Reasons to avoid – Trailing the competition in blockbuster movies to stream – Not great for originals

Buy if: ✅ You want great TV: Hulu is a fantastic choice if you’re mainly looking for boxsets to watch.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want the latest blockbusters: While there are some here, the choice is more limited than some services.

The bottom line: 🔎 Hulu: The home of FX and ABC content, Hulu is a fantastic choice if TV shows are your main fix. It’s not the best for brand new blockbuster movies though, but there’s still a decent selection. ★★★★½

Hulu is home to some of the best Sci-Fi TV shows of all time . We would know, we compiled a run-down on it. Let’s run down the kind of shows you’ll find there. There are animated classics like “Futurama” and “Rick and Morty”, there are cult icons like “Firefly” and “The X-Files”, and more recent and current shows like “The Orville” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

So, unsurprisingly, when we looked to vote on the best streaming platform for Sci-Fi TV shows, this is where we landed. However, with Hulu, you’re going to find the more notable titles, as opposed to original, lesser-known content. Regardless, the scope for those more popular choices is abundant. As we mentioned already, you can opt to subscribe to Hulu as a standalone service, or you can add it as part of your Disney Plus package. So, if you’re looking for the best Sci-Fi streaming service across the board, we’d recommend pairing it up to have the best of both worlds.

Hulu is also very good at putting up shows quickly after they’ve aired on live TV. And, as Hulu is home to FX and ABC content, there are specific hubs within the platform where you’ll find them. And FX in particular makes some outstanding Sci-Fi content, like the upcoming Alien: Earth series expected in 2025.

Best for Star Trek

If you’re a Star Trek fan, Paramount+ is the streaming service for you. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Paramount Plus Go boldly where no other streaming platform has gone before. Paramount Plus is home to all things Star Trek and more. Specifications Price: From $7.99 Notable content: Star Trek, Halo, Transformers Reasons to buy + Star Trek + Home to other sci-fi franchises + Paramount is good for original content too Reasons to avoid – Star Trek aside, other platforms offer stronger sci-fi content

Buy if: ✅ You’re a Star Trek fan: You’ll find all Star Trek movies and TV shows on Paramount.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want a wide selection of content: You’ll find better libraries on other services.

The bottom line: 🔎 Paramount: This is the absolute go-to if you want Star Trek: The whole franchise is here. But the choice of other content is limited compared to other services. ★★★★½

Paramount Plus is the home to Star Trek. You simply cannot beat it. You’ll know this already if you’ve checked out our Star Trek streaming guide , but if you haven’t yet, we’re about to reveal all. On Paramount Plus, you’ll find every single Star Trek movie that has ever existed (though if you’re in the UK, you’re missing “Star Trek Beyond”).

You’ll also be able to find every single Star Trek TV show (though it gets a little trickier in the UK, with “Short Treks”, “Lower Decks”, and “The Animated Series” all elsewhere). In the US, you’re in for a clean sweep. So, if you’re a fan of Star Trek, you’ll definitely want to sign up for Paramount Plus.

Star Trek aside, just briefly, it’s also worth noting that Paramount Plus is also where you’ll find the “Halo” TV series. Two seasons starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, bringing the iconic gaming series to life to follow his adventures. Plus, all eight of the Transformers movie franchise are available to stream on Paramount Plus (and we’ve got a guide on how to watch the Transformers movies in order ).

Best for originals

You’ll find some fantastic original content on Apple TV+ that you won’t find anywhere else. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV Plus Apple TV Plus is a newer name on the streaming block, but uploads original content every month. Specifications Price: From $9.99 Notable content: Silo, Sunny, For All Mankind, Severance Reasons to buy + New content every month + Recent surge in top sci-fi content Reasons to avoid – Other platforms have stronger libraries

Buy if: ✅ You want content you won’t find anywhere else: Apple is filled with Apple Originals, which are often very highly critically acclaimed.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want a large, varied library: This isn’t the best service to choose in terms of third party content.

The bottom line: 🔎 Apple TV+: Apple’s original content is seriously good, but you won’t find a huge library on this streaming service. ★★★★

While Apple TV Plus didn’t get off to the best start in the competitive streaming landscape, the platform has been hard at work ensuring their content offering is highly sought after. And they’re achieving that with the Apple Originals programming.

New movies and series are added to Apple TV Plus every Wednesday and Friday, ad-free, and in surplus. Whilst original content drops every month. And in this original content, there’s been a real surge of Sci-Fi that’s drawn more and more viewers to the platform.

“Silo”, “Sunny”, “For All Mankind”, “Severance”, “Dark Matter”, and “Foundation” are just some of the huge titles that have landed exclusively on the service in the past few years. Head into the Sci-Fi movies and shows collection on the Apple TV Plus app, and you’ll see a sea of Apple TV Plus logos symbolizing that the content is all originally made.

It’s an outstanding offering, especially considering the scope that some of these Sci-Fi titles tackle. Take Silo, for instance. It’s a TV adaptation of the popular sci-fi book trilogy by Hugh Howey. It tackles a dystopian future where people are forced to live in a giant underground silo to survive. To bring this vision to life would require a cast and crew of epic proportions, showing Apple TV Plus’s commitment to the sci-fi genre.

Best for Dune

HBO Max is the best service if you’re a huge Dune fan. (Image credit: Max)

Max Max is the home of all Dune content but it’s also home to HBO’s library of TV shows and movies, so there’s plenty for Sci-Fi fans to explore. Specifications Price: From $9.99 Notable content: Dune, Robocop, The Martian, The Last of Us Reasons to buy + Home of the Dune franchise + HBO’s original content + Other big title movies Reasons to avoid – Dune aside, other platforms offer stronger sci-fi content

Buy if: ✅ You love HBO: HBO’s been known for years as the company who brings us great TV. There may be more competition in recent years, but it’s still seriously high quality.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want a huge sci-fi library: There’s limited sci-fi content here; you’ll find more elsewhere.

The bottom line: 🔎 HBO Max: Lots of great content is here, including plenty of stuff landing on day one. Outside of the Dune franchise, though, it doesn’t have the strongest sci-fi library. ★★★★½

Max is where you’ll find the “Dune” movies: 1984’s Dune, and Dune: Part One and Part Two , as well as 2024’s prequel series, Dune: Prophecy . Set 10,000 years before the events of the movies, Dune: Prophecy is the first foray into television for the franchise. It’s the origin story of the Bene Gesserit, following sisters Valya and Tula Harkonnen.

Dune is not the only Sci-Fi Max has to offer though, despite being the clear choice for fans of Dune looking for a streaming platform to subscribe to. You’ll also find movies like “2001: A Space Odyssey”, “Dredd”, “Robocop”, and “The Martian”. Then there’s the whole “Doctor Who” franchise of which all 13 seasons are on Max, gaming franchise turned TV show “The Last of Us”, and stop-motion sketch comedy “Robot Chicken”.

So, if Dune is what you’re searching for, then here’s where you’ll start your journey. But if you’re a fan of sci-fi generally, then here is where you’ll continue. And you’ll be pleased with your journey as there’s plenty of titles aside from Dune that the platform has to offer.

Best value

Soak up some sci-fi on Amazon prime. (Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Video Not just an online retailer, Amazon’s Prime Video is littered with top TV shows, movies and originals at an affordable price. Specifications Price: From $8.99 Notable content: Fallout, A Quiet Place, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Reasons to buy + Comes with other Amazon perks + Huge library of content Reasons to avoid – Not the most organized platform

Buy if: ✅ You use the Amazon ecosystem: You can bundle Prime Video in with free Amazon shipping and lots of other shopping perks.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You don’t want to be overwhelmed with content: Finding what you need on Prime Video can be overwhelming.

The bottom line: 🔎 Prime Video: There’s a huge amount of content here, with plenty of sci-fi stuff mixed in. Using Prime Video’s platform isn’t always the easiest though, unless you know what you’re looking for. ★★★★½

If you already have Amazon Prime for free Amazon shipping, then you get Prime Video as an added service, which in our maths (not official maths) means it’s pretty much free. That’s why Prime Video will always be the best for value in the busy world of streaming services.

So, it’s a great price, but is it good for Sci-Fi? Yes. Across the board, there are Sci-Fi movie classics and TV shows. And, like Apple TV Plus, the platform has even committed to original content, most notably the “Fallout” TV show bringing the gaming franchise to life. It’s a phenomenal watch and is only available on Amazon Prime.

With so many streaming platforms offering great Sci-Fi content, it’s hard to pick just one. Which is no doubt why you’ve found yourself here. Well, when there’s a service like Amazon Prime where you get more than just movies and TV shows for your money, with access to Amazon Music and, as mentioned, the free shipping on your Amazon deliveries, then it’s a bit of a no-brainer that you might as well double up.

Best for classics

Peacock is the streaming home of all NBC content. (Image credit: Peacock/NBC Universal)

Peacock TV Home to NBC’s library of content and more affordable than the competition, Peacock is a sure thing for sci-fi fans given it’s also home to some classic content. Specifications Price: From $7.99 Notable content: Twisters, Men In Black, Heroes, Resident Alien Reasons to buy + Cult classics available + NBC’s library to choose from Reasons to avoid – Not as many big name titles as some of the competition

Buy if: ✅ You like classics: You’ll find sci-fi hits from the 90s and 00s here, amongst others.

Don’t buy if: ❌ You want a huge library: Peacock doesn’t have as much content as some of its rivals.

The bottom line: 🔎 Peacock: If you’re a fan of NBC’s content, then Peacock is a no-brainer. There are some standout series on here, but if you want a huge library, you’re better off going elsewhere. ★★★★

NBCU’s Peacock is one of the newest streamers on the market – and as such, it’s working out where it places itself in the ranks. And so are we. For Sci-Fi lovers though, it’s got a plethora of classics to enjoy. Like Disney Plus, there’s a whole library of content from NBC to choose from.

From 90s saga “Farscape”, to adventurers from other dimensions in “Sliders”, to newly discovered superhumans in “Heroes”, these may not be current Sci-Fi shows in the midst of all that is new on streaming platforms, but they’re certainly cult classics.

You can also stream the “Men In Black” movies as well as the popular TV show “Resident Alien”. While the platform does have more contemporary Sci-Fi titles, compared to the other streamers on our list, their strength lies in the classics and that’s why we’ve chosen it.

How we rate

Here at space.com, we’re mad about science fiction; that’s why we’ve come up with this guide. While we haven’t actually reviewed any of the platforms in this guide, our expert staff and freelance contributors have access to different services themselves.

Based largely on our own experiences, we’ve compiled this list based on what each service offers you. That’s in terms of content, largely, but also how convenient it is to have a subscription to each service. By that we mean how easy it is to navigate the user interface, if they are available via apps and/or smart TVs, can you stream on multiple devices and how much depth there is to each Sci-Fi library.

It’s worth noting that we have complete journalistic independence, so our list isn’t influenced by anything outside of our own experiences and the content we can find on each platform.

Frequently asked questions

What’s the best streaming service? When it comes to the best Sci-Fi content, the best streaming service you can subscribe to is Disney+. You’ll find a full library of Star Wars content, along with Marvel, Pixar movies, and even Doctor Who. There’s also tons of family-friendly content (including every Disney Classic movie) and plenty more.

What’s the best streaming deal? Disney+ is the best streaming deal you can buy. While it’s a little expensive by itself with an ad-free bundle, it’s available as a bundle with Hulu (or with ESPN and HBO Max if you’d prefer). Buying a Disney+ bundle can save you serious money each month.

Are streaming services worth getting? Absolutely: If you enjoy watching TV and movies, a streaming service is worth paying for. What you’ll get depends on what service you choose, but every streaming service has a big library of content to choose from, that you can watch on demand, whenever you want. Considering the price of a month of streaming will cost around the same or less as just one DVD, we think they offer fantastic value.