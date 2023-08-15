When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The best streaming services give viewers access to popular movies, hit shows, and exclusive programs you won’t find anywhere else. Competition in the streaming market has intensified in recent years, with newer services like Paramount Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus, and Max facing off with industry juggernauts like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

Viewers now have more places to watch their favorite movies and shows than ever, and studios are producing more original content to fill their streaming libraries. These new choices come with a price tag, however, and signing up for every streaming service out there will quickly weigh on your wallet.

Choosing the right subscriptions for your needs will depend on a number of factors, including your budget, which exclusive programs you like the most, how many screens you want to watch on, and more.

To help you decide what to sign up for, we rounded up the best streaming services of 2023 and broke down what makes each of them unique. Our picks focus on on-demand subscriptions, but we also have a separate guide rounding up all of the best live TV streaming services. And if you need a new smart TV, streaming stick, or box to access any of these apps, check out our guides to the best TVs and best streaming devices.

Our top picks for the best streaming services

Best for cord cutters: Hulu

Thanks to a mix of exclusive titles and next-day streaming for popular network shows, Hulu is an excellent choice for cord cutters.

Best for families: Disney Plus

Disney Plus is the top streaming choice for families and fans of blockbuster franchises like Marvel and “Star Wars.”

Best for CBS fans: Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus is the perfect fit for viewers who want to stream CBS TV shows, as well as premium cable content from Showtime and local NFL games.

Best for NBC fans: Peacock

Peacock is a convenient streaming source for hit NBC TV shows, Universal movies, and select sports like Sunday Night Football.

Best for sports: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is designed for sports, giving subscribers access to live MLB, NHL, soccer, and golf matches, as well as exclusive UFC fights.

Best ad-free service on a budget: Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has a limited lineup, but its affordable price makes it a solid option for fans of its exclusive series.

Best for online shoppers: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a capable, competitive streaming service that’s more than just a Prime membership perk.

Best for originals: Netflix

With its exclusive shows and huge library of content, Netflix remains one of the quintessential streaming services.

Best for critically acclaimed content: Max

Max is a premium service for fans of prestige television, iconic films, and unscripted programs.

Best for reality and documentary: Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus is the streaming home for TLC, Food Network, HGTV, and Discovery shows, making it perfect for reality and documentary TV fans.