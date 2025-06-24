The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re well-versed in biohacking, or prefer to keep your health journey simple, there are loads of wonderful wellness trends to try this summer. Think spending more time in nature, nourishing seasonal meals, waking up refreshed and bringing the outdoors in. Get ready for your healthiest summer yet!

The light-up face masks you’ve seen all over social media aren’t just for likes! They’re designed to rejuvenate your complexion using light-emitting diodes to penetrate to the deeper layers of your skin, to improve cellular performance, soothe redness and more.

The soft, flexible silicone comfortably hugs the contours of your face while medical-grade red LED lights work on smoothing skin texture and stimulating collagen production. For best results, the recommended treatment time is 10 minutes, three to five times a week.

Coffee is out—matcha is in! Green tea is loaded with antioxidants and provides an energy boost, without the crashes or jitters that come with too much caffeine. Try it iced for perfect summer sipping.

Make the ultimate matcha latte at home with this stylish set that includes a bamboo whisk, bowl with spout, scoop and more.

Spending time in a sauna has been linked to a range of potential health benefits, including pain relief, stress reduction and improved heart health.

This infrared blanket comes with adjustable settings, a comfort pillow, and towel insert. It’s the best way to have a first-class sauna experience in the comfort of your own home.

Vacations that prioritize rest and relaxation, along with nutritious food and Zen activities like yoga and meditation, are the hottest trips this summer.

You’ll be gliding through airports and beyond with this matching carry-on set that includes a rolling suitcase, duffel bag and toiletry bag. The suitcase comes with spinner wheels, an adjustable handle, and a tough outer shell.

Spending time walking in nature can significantly lower blood pressure, reduce stress and improve mental clarity. Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese notion of forest bathing, is a therapeutic practice that involves spending time walking in a forest setting to boost mental and physical wellbeing.

Jotting down your thoughts and feelings can assist with processing your feelings and setting intentions. All it takes is a few minutes every morning or night and you’ll slowly gain more clarity.

This three-month planner and daily journal covers gratitude, fitness, self-care and so much more, to help you prioritize your wellbeing. The prompts are straight-forward and useful for keeping tabs on your feels and setting new intentions.

Allowing the time of year to determine what you put on your plate ensures you get the freshest, most nutrient-rich food. Plus, by eating local you’re supporting Canadian farmers!

You’ll need a cute cloth tote to carry your farmer’s market finds. We love this rugged cotton bag that looks like it’s made for hauling home fresh fruits and veggies.

If you are giving your home a summer glow-up, be sure to call on earthy tones, natural wood, and include lots of plants to create a chill, restorative space.

Bring a touch of the outdoors in with this botanical design that looks fresh in a bathroom, bedroom, or living room space. Its peel and stick, making it as easy to install as it is to remove, when you’re ready for another design refresh.

Whether you’re sober curious or have completely given up booze, mocktail culture is here to stay! And you can still pour plenty of fun with zero-proof drinks like Virgin Margaritas and Phony Negronis.

Girls’ night just got a whole lot more stylish with this four-piece set of dishwasher-safe cocktail glasses that includes purple, red, orange and blue. They look great and everyone will be able to easily find their mocktail.

Late nights are out—early bedtimes are in! Getting enough shut eye is essential for good health because it supports everything from immune function to memory recall and emotional regulation. Most adults need around 8 hours of uninterrupted zzz’s each night.

You’ll be off to la-la land in no time when you tuck into this stylish duvet and sham set. It’s made with 100 percent organic cotton, which will help to keep you cool and comfy all night long.

