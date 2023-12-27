Catering for a meat-free crowd? See our vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving recipes.

See our classic Thanksgiving side dish recipes from green bean casserole to mashed potatoes and more. Finish off your feast with a hearty Thanksgiving dessert recipe.

For more American-inspired recipes, see our ultimate Thanksgiving collection, or browse our best Thanksgiving gifts to buy for perfectly themed presents.

Starters

Soup

Our warming spicy pumpkin soup is the perfect way to kick off a Thanksgiving feast. Combine roasted pumpkin or squash with cream, stock and sautéed onions, then serve topped with homemade croutons and toasted pumpkin seeds. Or for a more unconventional option that lets the best of seasonal winter produce shine, why not try our parsnip & apple soup?

Or, try our roasted sweet potato & carrot soup for another seasonal flavour. To make things even easier, prepare your soup ahead of time in a soup maker, then freeze and defrost on the day for a fuss-free meal. Read our soup maker review for the best buys.

For more warming starters, see our autumn soup recipes.

Cornbread

Hearty, American-style cornbread is a great partner to soup or makes a delicious starter on its own. This pumpkin cornbread with whipped jalapeño butter combines all the best flavours of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Make your own using polenta or cornmeal, and for extra heat, try our quick chilli cornbread. Classic cornbread wedges are also a versatile side to serve with your dinner. Our bacon & maple cornbread is a great transportable snack if you fancy a Thanksgiving walk.

See more cornbread recipes.

Salad

Tom Kerridge’s autumn vegetable salad with saffron dressing makes an elegant starter. This healthy salad is loaded with rainbow carrots, courgettes, broccoli, plum tomatoes and cucumber. And, as it’s both vegan and gluten-free, it’s a crowd-pleasing dish that almost anyone can enjoy. Or make the most of cauliflower in this wonderful winter salad with raisins, dill and walnuts, and a homemade butter bean and smoked paprika hummus. It has a lovely combination of hot and cold elements. Or if you prefer something quick and simple, try our garden salad recipe.

For more fresh dishes, see our salad recipes.

Mains

Turkey

Truly the star of the show, the turkey can make or break a Thanksgiving dinner. But, our perfect pancetta & roast shallot-stuffed turkey is a winner – the pancetta under the skin keeps the meat beautifully moist.

You could also try our classic roast turkey with lemon & garlic, which uses up storecupboard ingredients and creates an extra-crisp skin on the turkey. If you’re serving a smaller crowd, this roast turkey breast is ready in less than two hours and serves four to six.

If you want to take chance out of the equation and learn how to make the most perfectly moist turkey, read our helpful guides on how to defrost a turkey, how to baste a turkey and how to brine a turkey.

For more, see our turkey recipes.

Vegan alternative

Accommodate veggie and vegan guests with our showstopping centrepieces. This impressive stuffed pumpkin is full of autumnal flavours, such as fennel, apple and pecans.

Our sweet potato parcel is enhanced with sage, chestnuts and seasonal cranberry sauce. Or, try this beetroot & red onion tarte tatin for a colourful main topped with peppery salad.

See our autumn vegan recipes for more ideas.

Sides

Potatoes

Smooth, fluffy mash is a classic Thanksgiving side. Our creamy mashed potatoes taste indulgently rich, but use clever substitutions to reduce the fat and calories. Mash your potatoes with an electric whisk for a light, airy texture. This roast sweet potato, squash & garlic mash is also a great option. Serve your potatoes with turkey & chestnut gravy or our vegetarian gravy.

Take your Thanksgiving feast to the next level with a batch of cheesy, creamy scalloped potatoes. Layers of tender potatoes are covered in a silky cream sauce and topped with golden brown melted parmesan.

Elevate your traditional Thanksgiving with these Hasselback potatoes flavoured with garlic and rosemary. Using similar-sized potatoes helps them cook evenly. Follow along with our helpful step-by-step video.

Green bean casserole

Green bean casserole is a quintessential American treat at Thanksgiving. Celebrate pure comfort food with this green bean casserole with chestnut mushrooms and creamy white sauce. If you’d prefer a lighter version, try our healthy green beans with shallots, garlic & toasted almonds.

See our green bean recipes to add more green to your plate.

Stuffing

Our classic Thanksgiving stuffing combines traditional holiday flavours with fresh herbs. The top is crispy while the middle remains tender, making it perfect for accompanying your full roast dinner. To take the recipe to the next level, try using sourdough bread for tangy flavour.

Cornbread is another tasty traditional stuffing option. Our cornbread stuffing recipe is loaded with crispy bacon, fresh herbs and hearty vegetables. To keep things meat-free, try our vegan stuffing recipe made with nuts, lentils and breadcrumbs.

See our stuffing collection for more recipe inspiration.

Popovers

Make these moreish popovers to serve with your Thanksgiving dinner or Sunday roast. Very similar to Yorkshire puddings, popovers are an American favourite and easy to make.

Cranberry sauce

Love it or hate it, cranberry sauce is a must-have on any American Thanksgiving menu. Our sloe gin cranberry sauce gives a modern spin to a time-honoured classic. Our easiest ever version, really simple cranberry sauce, uses just three ingredients and takes just 15 minutes to make. Try spicing it up with chilli, ginger or a splash of port.

For more ideas, see our cranberry sauce collection.

Dessert

Pie

No Thanksgiving dinner would be complete without a big slice of pie to finish. Our top-rated Classic pumpkin pie is full of warming autumn spices, such as nutmeg and cinnamon. Or try a twist on the classic with our pumpkin & pecan cheesecake pie.

New England pecan pie is full of sweet maple flavour and sticky golden syrup. Or, try our clever vegan pecan pie made with silken tofu for a perfect texture.

Shine a spotlight on seasonal ingredients with this sweet potato pie. The creamy potatoes work beautifully for the filling, which is encased in a crumbly shortcrust pastry.

Or, keep it simple with our ultimate apple pie. Whichever you choose, serve your pie with whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream.

For more indulgent desserts, see our sweet pie collection.

