Every time I travel to the Mediterranean, I find myself falling in love with the food over and over again at every meal.
When I return to the US after a trip, I combat my post-travel blues by enjoying many of the same foods at home. The Mediterranean diet emphasizes foods like fresh produce, whole grains, olive oil, fish, legumes, and eggs.
Fortunately, I’ve found that Trader Joe’s is a great place for Mediterranean-inspired staples at a reasonable price.
Here are some of my favorite buys.