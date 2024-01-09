Best Valentine’s Day gift ideas 2024

Biscuiteers Art of Love biscuit tin

Have you ever seen a prettier biscuit tin? Inspired by famous artists from around the world, each heart-shaped shortbread biscuit is hand-decorated with a creative design – our favourite is the graphic Mondrian. They’re too gorgeous to eat! And, the signature tin makes for a deliciously sweet keepsake.

Biscuiteers (£39.95)

Slingsby rhubarb gin

London Dry gin is infused with Yorkshire rhubarb to make this attractive, award-winning gin. It’s the perfect addition to any gin collection at this time of year.

Amazon (£29)

Waitrose (£29)

Amara pink heart bowls

In three sorbet pink shades, these lovely bowls are the perfect nod to romance. Use for dips and crisps, or fill with marshmallows and fruit ready for dipping in chocolate fondue.

The Real Cure letterbox charcuterie selection

Why not put together your own charcuterie board and choose a nice bottle of wine for a romantic evening in. Try this flavoured-packed charcuterie from Dorset. The punchy smoked sloe and garlic venison salami is a winner.

Fortnum & Mason caramels selection

That classic Valentine’s Day gift – a box of chocolates – gets a luxe upgrade. This delectable Fortnum’s caramels selection contains 24 milk and dark offerings in 12 different flavours, from buttery salted caramel to fruity rhubarb, raspberry or elderflower.

Fortnum & Mason (£30)

Apple love heart print

Brighten up walls with this simple and colourful apple heart print that’s perfect for hanging in a kitchen. Plus, for an environmentally friendly bonus, Fy! will plant a tree for every print sold.

Iamfy (from £15)

Inverroche living giving gift pack

A boozy gift with a sustainable heart. One for gin fans, South African gin brand Inverroche have paired a bottle of their delicately floral Verdant gin with a packet of wildflower seeds – a twist on giving a classic bouquet. Plant the wildflower seed bomb to enjoy flowers while creating new habitats for bees to protect the UK’s biodiversity.

Spirits Kiosk (£37.95)

The Sweet Roasting Tin by Rukmini Iyer

The latest in this successful roasting tin series by Rukmini Iyer gives the premise a sweet twist and is filled with 75 one-tray recipes. A pretty addition to any cookbook collection, it’s got everything from brownies and traybakes, to cookies and crumbles.

Amazon (£15.68)

Waterstones (£18.99)

Ealing gin

This elegantly packaged gin has orange and floral notes, with gentle spice and a rounded character. Use this gin to make our Valentine’s Day gin cocktail. See the best gin gifts for gin lovers.

Want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with pink gin? Click here for the results of our taste test Flavours include: Pinot noir gin

Pink grapefruit gin

Rhuabrb gin

Heart ravioli stamp

Ravioli, but make it heart-shaped.

Sous Chef (£6.49)

Blossoms rhubarb syrup

Add a touch of pink to your Valentine’s cocktails with intense Buckinghamshire-made rhubarb fruit syrup. Great with just water, it’s also delicious in a rhubarb gin sour or drizzled over ice cream.

Blossoms Syrup (£6.85)

Fig tree

Looking for a Valentine’s gift that lasts a bit longer than chocolate? There’s no better way to symbolise your flourishing love than with a thriving young fig tree. The romantic shape of the fig adds a special touch, and the tree is delivered alongside a jar of the finest fig jam, perfect for breakfast in bed. Make a pretty fig tart with your figs.

Glut (£48)

The Chocolatier strawberry and vanilla chocolate box

You can’t go wrong with chocolates on Valentine’s Day. This chic box contains nine decorative, heart-shaped dark chocolates each filled with strawberry jam and vanilla chocolate ganache. Irresistible.

The Chocolatier (£13.50)

