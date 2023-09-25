You’ll have more toys to play with in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The expansion adds a new district and an espionage-themed storyline. Along the way, you can obtain more gear pieces for your character, some of which have powerful modifiers and unique effects. Our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty iconic weapons guide discusses the armaments that we’ve found by completing main quests and side gigs in Dogtown. Likewise, please be reminded that this article contains spoilers.

For our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty iconic weapons guide, we list the equipment starting with those that we obtained from the Black Market Vendor, as these are new items added as part of Update 2.0. These are followed by rewards from main quests, and lastly, those from side quests, gigs, or general exploration. It’s also worth noting that the airdrops in Dogtown can sometimes yield iconic-tier items, but the ones we’ve found are cyberware implants, not actual weapons.

Moreover, you’ll want to take note of the best skills and perks due to the overhauls from Update 2.0, since your chosen perks should complement your playstyle and preferred loadout.