Eastpak makes a huge range of backpacks and, if you’re looking for a durable bag that promises to outlive many of your holiday memories, this is the brand to opt for. The Double Tranverz two-wheel large woven suitcase is a fusion of a duffle bag and suitcase, with a soft yet durable shell that promises to fit all of your clothes and possibly even the kitchen sink, too. It features a handle at the top and side, a telescopic handle at the top, a TSA lock with a three-digit combination, two zip pockets and two wheels.