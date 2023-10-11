China’s whisky industry is still in its infancy but with several new distilleries opening up, it’s definitely a country to watch for those interested in trying whiskies from new regions. Goalong is based in the south-central province of Hunan and this whisky – matured in ex-brandy and bourbon casks – is the first Chinese whisky available to the UK market. It’s lovely and easy drinking, softly creamy in character with gentle floral and fruity notes alongside butterscotch and fragrant woodiness.

FINLAND

Kyrö malt rye

Finnish Kyrö’s flagship rye whisky is deservedly garlanded in awards. This is made with 100 per cent malted Finnish rye, aged in new American oak and ex-bourbon casks. It’s an intense and spicy whisky, with warm rye bread aromas, lots of peppery spice and comforting brown sugar and milk chocolate notes. A cracking whisky for cocktails like an old fashioned.

Available from:

Master of Malt (£49.95)

Fortnum & Mason (£55)

SWEDEN

Mackmyra Brukswhisky

This Swedish whisky – from the 2008 vintage – is aged in a mixture of casks including ex-bourbon, sherry and Swedish oak. It’s a lovely, light and accessible whisky, smooth and balanced with appealing vanilla, pear and caramel aromas and flavours.

Available from:

Master of Malt (£48.94)

Amazon (£48.12)

INDIA

Rampur double cask Indian single malt

Hailing all the way from the foothills of the Indian Himalayas, this opulent whisky, made by the country’s oldest distillery, is matured in bourbon and sherry casks. The end result is full-bodied with funky tropical notes, dried fruit and a dry spiciness. Velvety smooth, it’s a treat to sip.

AUSTRALIA

The Gospel Straight rye

This Australian rye has plenty to say for itself, with intense earthy rye bread, raisin and spicy notes.

Available from:

The Whisky Exchange (£51.95)

JAPAN

Nikka Whisky From The Barrel

Japanese whisky producer Nikka was founded in 1934 and has become Japan’s second-largest distiller, producing a range of single malts and blended whiskies between its two distilleries, Yoichi and Miyagikyo. Nikka Whisky From the Barrel is a blended Japanese whisky packed with flavour, rich yet balanced, and elegant. It’s the ideal Japanese whisky for an old fashioned.

Available from:

the olive shop (£43.58)

Fortnum & Mason (£47.50)

Master of Malt (£40.95)

DENMARK

Stauning rye

Smoky and honeyed on the nose, this is an intense whisky with a salty edge. An exciting Nordic rye.

Available from:

Amazon (£54)

THE NETHERLANDS

Zuidam Millstone 100 rye

This Dutch rye gets its name from the fact that it’s 100 per cent rye, bottled at 100 proof and is 100 months old. It’s rounded, warming and richly fruity, with flavours and aromas of orange zest, peppery spice, oak and creamy vanilla.

Available from:

The Whisky Exchange (£95.75)

