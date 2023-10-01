Whether you have the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’re going to want the best Xbox gaming headset, and the Xbox Wireless Headset is at the top of our list for a reason. However, if for whatever reason that headset doesn’t strike your fancy, there are so many out on the market that no matter what your needs, we’ll help you find the perfect gaming headset.

TL;DR – These are our picks for the Best Xbox Series X/S Headsets:

The best gaming headsets to pair with Microsoft’s consoles will deliver comfort, reliable connectivity, and solid sound, while spatial audio and support for surround sound can even give you a leg up on opponents. After extensive testing and research, we’ve found nine headsets that fit the bill – and click here to see them in the UK.

Looking for savings? Check out the best gaming headset deals right now.

The Best Xbox Headsets

1. Xbox Wireless Headset

The best Xbox headset you can buy

Xbox Wireless Headset Easily pair this option with your Xbox Series X/S to enjoy excellent audio quality, spatial audio technology, and on-ear controls. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth 4.2 | Surround Sound: Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X | Battery life: Up to 15 hours | Weight: 312g

The Xbox Wireless Headset is the official platform gaming headset, and it partners perfectly with the Xbox Series X/S, even matching the console’s design. For under $100, you get simplicity in pairing thanks to its use of the Xbox Wireless standard. An easy connection over Bluetooth or a USB-C dongle is also available for a host of other devices, and as a wireless option, it offers a 15-hour battery life to last through your longest gaming marathons.

This headset doesn’t lack performance or features, offering 40mm drivers to pump out sound—with an especially booming bass—on par with other mid-range headsets and rocking support of Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. The integration of the Xbox Accessories App allows you to adjust the EQ presets, making the audio customized to your ears. And though the Xbox Wireless Headset totes a mainly plastic build, it’s durable with intuitive dials for volume and game/chat mix on the earcups, as well as easy-to-find buttons for device pairing and mic mute.

2. Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX

Best Wireless Xbox Headset

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Support for spatial audio and SuperHuman Hearing ensure an immersive listening experience, while a lag-free 2.4GHz wireless dongle and Bluetooth make for an easy connection to devices. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: Lossless 2.4GHz, Bluetooth | Surround Sound: Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone: X, Superhuman Hearing (PC) | Battery life: Up to 40 hours

When you glimpse the feature-rich, quality-designed Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX , it’s easy to see why it’s our favorite wireless Xbox headset. 2.4GHz wireless means a pain-free connection to your Xbox Series X/S, and with the flip of a switch, it connects to other gaming consoles like the PS5 or Nintendo Switch . After pairing, you’ll enjoy lag-free, uninterrupted gameplay for up to 40 hours, thanks to impressive battery life, and you get Bluetooth support for your other devices.

Beyond being one the best wireless gaming headsets, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s are comfortable, lightweight, and durable thanks to an improved design that will leave you surprised by how great they feel even after hours of use. As for its immersive sound experience, the 50mm Nanoclear speakers deliver, relaying even the most subtle nuances in your games, including picking up on the quiet footsteps of other players. The flip-down microphone also sounds clear for easy communication with teammates, though it picks up some background noise.

3. PDP Airlite Pro

Best Budget Xbox Headset

PDP Airlite Pro An affordable, officially licensed Xbox headset with Windows Sonic support and a wireless dongle for an easy connection to the Xbox console or PC. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: Low-latency wireless dongle | Surround Sound: Windows Sonic | Battery Life: Up to 16 hours | Weight: 256g

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a quality headset for your Xbox, and PDP’s Airlite Pro is proof. For under $80, you get an officially licensed Xbox headset that offers crisp highs and booming bass from 50mm drivers. Your experience is further amplified by its compatibility with Windows Sonic, delivering spatial audio for easily discernible sound cues, especially in shooters.

This budget gaming headset offers a durable yet comfortable build with ample adjustability and well-cushioned, breathable earcups to ensure a pleasant wearing experience even through marathon sessions. It’ll pair seamlessly with your console via a low-latency wireless dongle, though it lacks Bluetooth for an easy connection to other devices. As a wireless option, battery life is important, and the 16 hours it gets is nothing to rave about, but luckily charging is facilitated by a USB-C cable to make life easier.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core takes everything that makes the company’s more premium gaming headsets so great, then strips away the unnecessary flair to deliver an excellent budget wireless gaming headset for Xbox. See It

Best Budget Wireless Xbox Headset

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: 2.4GHz | Surround Sound: No | Weight: 272g

Wireless Xbox Series X headsets usually come at a heavy premium, costing a couple hundred bucks just to have freedom from wires. Luckily, HyperX has made a name for itself over the last few years, creating some of the best budget headsets around. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core takes the success that’s made the Cloud Stinger one of the best gaming headsets on the market, strips back all the unnecessary features in order to deliver an affordable wireless gaming headset for the masses.

Sure, it doesn’t support virtual surround sound or a Bluetooth connection, but does that matter when you can usually find this wireless gaming headset for under a hundred bucks? We’ve used dozens of HyperX gaming headsets over the years and can tell you the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is perfect if you want a no-frills gaming headset that just works.

5. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1

Best Ultra Cheap Xbox Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 This ultra cheap wired option delivers a comfortable, lightweight design and excellent audio quality. See on Amazon

Interface: Wired | Connectivity: 3.5mm analog | Surround Sound: Microsoft Spatial Sound, Tempest 3D | Weight: 236g

Though the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 may be the cheapest headset on our list, it’s packing everything you need for an immersive, enjoyable gaming experience. With the same drivers as the Arctis Nova 7, this headset’s sound quality is surprisingly great. There’s even support for Microsoft’s Spatial Audio to make the most of sound cues in games, while EQ settings can be adjusted using the SteelSeries GG app on PC.

SteelSeries didn’t forget comfort in the design of the Arctis Nova 1, so you’ll find the headset has a lightweight, height-adjustable build and plush, breathable earcups. Dropping wireless connectivity also helps keep the weight and price lower. That means the only way to connect to your devices is via the 3.5mm jack, making for a simple plug-and-play connection to your Xbox.

6. SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X

Most Comfortable Xbox Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X Enjoy all-day comfort, a long battery life, and great sound on this wireless headset. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: Lossless 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth | Surround Sound: 360° Spatial Audio, Microsoft Spatial Sound, Tempest 3D, | Battery Life: Up to 38 hours | Weight: 322g

With most headsets, you start to feel fatigued after a few hours of wear, but thanks to SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X’s design, you should last almost as long as its impressive 38-hour battery life. Similar to its predecessor, the Arctis 7X , this headset offers an adjustable ski-band headband and soft, breathable fabric memory foam earcups for cool, comfortable gameplay.

The Arctis Nova 7X packs more than just all-day comfort, as your favorite games sound great thanks to the Sonar software, which allows you to tune EQ settings and take advantage of spatial audio. Communication between teammates is also sharp and precise when using the retractable, noise-cancelling microphone. Also on offer is multi-device connectivity via a 2.4GHz dongle, while Bluetooth is available for pairing a plethora of other devices, and you can even use both simultaneously.

7. Razer Kaira Pro

Best Bluetooth Xbox Headset

Razer Kaira Pro With support for Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, enjoy a seamless connection to almost all your devices while RGB lighting and multiple mic options amp up your gaming experience. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless | Connectivity: Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0 | Surround Sound: Windows Sonic | Battery Life: Up to 15 hours (with RGB lighting) | Weight: 330g

Bluetooth connectivity makes it easy to pair a whole host of devices with a headset, and the Razer Kaira Pro offers solid Bluetooth 5.0 support. Therefore, in addition to its use of Xbox Wireless for a seamless connection to your Xbox Series X/S, you can easily connect to your smartphone , tablet , or gaming laptop over Bluetooth. And you can do both simultaneously, so while listening to the action of your favorite shooter through Xbox, you can also jam out to music over your phone connected with Bluetooth.

The Razer Kairo Pro comes loaded with other fun features, like RGB lighting on the earcup to amp up your playing experience, and the headset still manages to last up to 15 hours with RGB turned on. The earcups also offer controls for everything from adjusting the headset’s sound settings to switching between devices, which may be overwhelming to figure out at first. You even get two mics, a removable wired mic and one built-in.

8. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Best Noise-Cancelling Xbox Headset

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Fantastic spatial audio, multi-device connectivity, hybrid noise-canceling, and a hot-swappable spare battery make this a hard-to-beat wireless headset. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless, Wired | Connectivity: 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, 3.5mm analog | Surround Sound: 360° Spatial Audio, 3D Audio, Microsoft Spatial Sound, Dolby Atmos | Battery life: 18-22 hours (per battery) | Weight: 338g

Noise distractions are unavoidable, especially if you live with roommates or in a bustling metropolis, so grabbing a headset with powerful noise cancellation like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is vital. On offer is a hybrid noise-canceling system with four mics that adjust based on what you’re listening to and what it picks up in your environment. Improved earcups also help with sound isolation, and a simple button press activates a transparency mode to reveal what’s happening around you.

With SteelSeries latest, we see the biggest design shift since the start of the Arctis lineup with now telescoping arms on its adjustable headband to better accommodates larger head sizes. The earcups are also slimmer and sleeker, giving off less of a gaming headset vibe and more of wireless headphones look. And one of our favorite features remains intact with a few upgrades, the hot-swappable rechargeable battery system.

9. Audeze Maxwell

Best Audiophile Xbox Headset

Audeze Maxwell 90mm planar magnetic drivers deliver crisp, clear sound on a comfortable headset with an 80-hour battery life. See on Audeze

Interface: Wireless, Wired | Connectivity: Lossless 2.4GHz low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, USB-C, 3.5mm analog | Surround Sound: Dolby Atmos | Battery Life: Up to 80 hours | Weight: 490g

Audiophiles will rejoice when they hear the soundstage of the high-fidelity Audeze Maxwell. Everything from the in-game sound to music mix comes across clearly, while the sound cues remain easily discernable. Unlike the Audeze Penrose X that previously held this spot, the Xbox version of this headset offers Dolby Atmos support for immersive spatial audio delivered through the 90mm planar magnetic drivers with Fluxor magnet arrays and Fazor Waveguides.

As for connectivity, the Maxwell has you covered with a USB-C wired option or wireless dongle to enjoy high-res sound up to 24-bit/96kHz. While Bluetooth 5.3 lets you connect to multiple devices, even supporting the LDAC codec and the low latency LC3plus and LC3 codecs. Beyond audio greatness, this headset offers a suspension headband and contoured earpads for all-day comfort, and we mean all day for several days, with its wild 80-hour battery life.

10. Bang-Olufsen Beoplay Portal

Best Premium Xbox Headset

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack allow multi-device connectivity on this more subdued-looking headset with stunning audio quality and active noise cancellation. See on Amazon

Interface: Wireless, Wired | Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, Xbox Wireless, 3.5mm | Surround Sound: Dolby Atmos | Battery Life: Up to 12 hours | Weight: 282g

B&O’s Beoplay Portal offers a high-end gaming headset that looks good, sounds good, and feels good. Once you move past the cost, you can enjoy the comfortable, lightweight design that steps away from the look of traditional gaming headsets. With superb audio quality, they’re perfect for everything from listening to your favorite album or basking in the roar of Dolby Atmos enabled game audio pipped from the Xbox Series X/S.

In a world full of distractions, it’s sometimes hard to stay focused on your game, so active noise cancellation should come in handy. Another convenient feature is Xbox Wireless for seamless pairing with your console, while Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio jack are available for all your other devices. Unfortunately, you can’t use Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth simultaneously like other headsets on this list, and you’ll also find the 12-hour battery could be better.

Where to Get the Best Xbox Headset in the UK

Best Xbox Headsets FAQs

How Do You Choose an Xbox Headset?

There are a vast number of gaming headsets available these days, and it’s important you pay attention to specific specs to ensure you’re getting the best one for you and your Xbox Series X/S.

First, connectivity is essential. When purchasing a headset, you want to consider ones that have a variety of connections, so you can make use of it on multiple devices. One standard is Xbox Wireless, which acts similar to Bluetooth, but is exclusive to Xbox. It makes pairing compatible headsets to your Xbox console quick and simple.

Another connectivity option available is a USB wireless transmitter, and with this, you can just plug in the dongle and get gaming. You can also plug into your console or controller with wired options like a traditional 3.5mm audio jack or USB. Some of our picks even offer Bluetooth, and though the Xbox Series X/S doesn’t support it, it’s still convenient for use with other devices like your smartphone or laptop.

Of course, you want a great-sounding gaming headset. There are several factors to consider for the best audio performance. Driver size is important, and 40 mm is often the standard, but bigger usually means better. The drivers are internal mechanisms that create the sound waves you hear. A larger driver allows for more air to pass through, making not only louder sounds but also more nuanced, wider frequencies.

The range of frequencies heard on a headset is their frequency response. As humans, we can hear a range from 20-20KHz, which will cover low deep sounds to high pitched screeches. Most headsets available offer close to this frequency response or even better.

Since the Xbox Series X/S offers support for some of the best spatial audio and surround sound technologies, you may want to consider a compatible headset. This type of audio places you right in the center of your game and can pick up sound directionally. With Dolby Atmos, you can even distinguish the location of a helicopter overhead or enemies lurking in the bushes. It’s truly a next-level immersive audio experience. Looking for headsets that offer Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X can amp up your gameplay and help you efficiently annihilate your competition.

Are Xbox One Headsets Compatible With Xbox Series X|S?

If you already have an Xbox One gaming headset, it should be compatible with the Xbox Series X|S already. That being said, there are some outliers that don’t work across both generations of consoles. If you want to know if your current gaming headset is compatible with the newer version of the console, you can check out this Xbox support page for the issue.

Which Xbox Headset Has the Best Sound Quality?

All of the headsets featured in our list have decent sound quality, but if you’re looking for the absolute best, you’ll want to go with high-end gaming headset. These headsets are more expensive than some of the budget options available, but they all offer excellent quality sound.

Which Headset Is Best for Xbox Series X Games?

Most compatible headsets will do just fine for most Xbox Series X/S games, but if you want something that provides richer sounds for AAA games, you’ll want to look at the more premium options on this list. These are headsets that offer things like Dolby Atmos or Windows Sonic.

Michelle Rae Uy is a freelance tech and travel writer, part-time production editor, and a full-time traveler from Los Angeles, California. She currently splits her time between Los Angeles, London and the rest of the world. Follow her on Instagram @straywithRae.

Danielle Abraham is a freelance writer and unpaid music historian.

Image Credit: Annalee Tsujino is a multi disciplinary designer and illustrator. Check them out on Instagram @antsu_illustrations.