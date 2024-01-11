THE Africa Cup of Nations sees some of Europe’s best players leave their clubs for international duty.

AFCON gets underway on Saturday as hosts Ivory Coast face Guinea-Bissau in the opener.

4 Mo Salah has been an AFCON runner-up twice Credit: Reuters

4 Riyad Mahrez will captain Algeria Credit: Getty

Superstars like Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen will all be dreaming of glory in the final on February 11.

Morocco are the favourites to lift the tournament – with the bookies expecting Senegal, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Nigeria to push them all the way.

Ahead of the tournament kicking-off, SunSport have made a combined XI from all the players involved in this year’s AFCON.

Morocco shocked the world when they made the semi-final of the World Cup a year ago.

Yassine Bounou, aka Bono, stunned in between the sticks as the Atlas Lions formed one of the toughest defences around.

The Al-Hilal keeper is joined in the ultimate XI by PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd.

Defensively, the side is completed by Bundesliga duo Ramy Bensebaini and Edmond Tapsoba.

The left-back plays for Borussia Dortmund and Algeria, while the centre-back represents Burkina Faso and top of the table Bayer Leverkusen.

4 These 11 players could take AFCON by storm

Napoli and Cameroon star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Tottenham and Senegal ace Pape Matar Sarr anchor the midfield.

The attack is stacked with talent, coming via Liverpool’s Egyptian king Salah and Napoli’s Nigerian goalscorer Osimhen.

Ex-Premier League, now Saudi-based stars Sadio Mane of Senegal and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria complete the incredible team.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is snubbed after making high-profile errors since joining the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, West Ham attacker Mohammed Kudus and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson are unlucky not to make it.