Bette Nash, the world’s longest-serving flight attendant, has died at the age of 88.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, American Airlines said: ‘We mourn the passing of Bette Nash, who spent nearly seven decades warmly caring for our customers in the air.

‘She started in 1957 and held the Guinness World Record for longest-serving flight attendant. Bette inspired generations of flight attendants. Fly high, Bette.’

Nash was associated with American Airlines for 67 years and never officially retired from her role, ABC News reported.

She died on May 17 in hospice care after a recent breast cancer diagnosis, according to the outlet.

Nash began her career in 1957, when she was 21 years old, with Eastern Airlines, which later became American Airlines. She started flying when tickets cost just $12 (£9) and schedules were written on chalkboards

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), the union representing flight attendants in the U.S, also posted a tribute to Nash on Facebook.

‘It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of DCA-based Flight Attendant Bette Nash, the world’s most senior flight attendant.

‘Bette’s remarkable career spanned over six decades, during which she touched countless lives with her warmth, dedication, and unparalleled service.

‘Her passion for flying and her commitment to her passengers were truly inspiring. Bette’s legacy will forever be remembered in the aviation community and by all who had the privilege of knowing her.’

She started flying when tickets cost just $12 (£9) and schedules were written on chalkboards, MailOnline previously reported. Nash used to fly with the Kennedys and serve lobster and carved meats on platters.

In 2022, she gained the Guinness World Record title as the world’s longest-serving flight attendant.

She primarily worked the New York-Boston-Washington D.C routes so she could make it home every night to care for her son, who has Down syndrome.

Over the years, Bette made several lasting relationships with customers aboard the shuttle. One of her regulars, Simon Johnson, told MailOnline in 2017: ‘I think what is most amazing and impressive about Bette is the way she warms up the entire aircraft.

‘You walk on, you meet her, she knows your name, she remembers the conversation that she was having with you yesterday or last week or a month ago.’