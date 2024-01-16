He might get you out of legal trouble, but Saul Goodman apparently can’t win an Emmy. Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off series, has been nominated 53 times over the years and got shut out every single time. This astonishing record of 0-53 has led to quite the funny response from a writer and director on the show.

Tom Schnauz, who wrote and helmed multiple episodes of Better Call Saul, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “WE DID IT” in response to the series setting an Emmy record for most losses ever. Variety reported this historic snub, adding that star Bob Odenkirk was nominated six times and never got to go on stage to accept an Emmy.

Better Call Saul ran for six seasons on AMC. The Breaking Bad spin-off premiered in February 2015 and concluded in August 2022. Back during the ending, creator Vince Gilligan said he had no plans to return to the same world. “You’ve got to know when to leave the party,” he said.

Gilligan’s next project will be “mild” sci-fi and is planned to debut on Apple TV+. He’s teaming up again with Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn. Even though Gilligan is breaking away from the Breaking Bad universe, there will be one similarity for this new series: It will be set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Though even that will feel “quite different,” according to Gilligan.

“The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different,” Gilligan said. “It’s the modern world–the world we live in–but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

There are no details on a show title or release window for the project.