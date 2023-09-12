Changer allows to create wagers on anything, including bets between friends playing PlayStation games.

Free PlayStation Plus games leak

The latest batch of free PlayStation Plus games appears to have surfaced prematurely. September’s PS Plus Essential free game lineup has already been unveiled and made available, but it seems to be a somewhat underwhelming month for subscribers to the standard tier of the service. However, there might be some compensation for this disappointment, as a potential leak suggests that PS Plus Extra subscribers are in for a treat this month. It’s worth noting that these games will also be accessible to PS Plus Premium subscribers.

What remains shrouded in secrecy are the legacy PlayStation games earmarked for PS Plus Premium subscribers as part of their upgraded subscription this month.

The leak originated from Deal Labs, a consistent source of early information regarding free PlayStation Plus games each month. Their track record in this regard has been proven reliable and trustworthy. According to this source, here are the games that PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers may expect this month: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, and Unpacking. Further details on each of these titles, along with accompanying trailers, can be found below:

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139: is an enhanced prequel to NieR: Automata. A compassionate young man embarks on a quest with Grimoire Weiss, a peculiar talking book, to search for the "Sealed Verses" in a bid to save his terminally ill sister, Yonah, from the Black Scrawl.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim: is a 2D sidescrolling adventure with stunning visuals and environments. Engage in fast-paced, top-down combat against kaiju, customizing Sentinels with an array of mechsuit weaponry as you fight to protect humanity.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI (Metacritic score: 92): Civilization VI represents the latest addition to the acclaimed Civilization franchise. Expand your empire, advance your culture, and engage in historical confrontations with some of history's most notable leaders.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2: Set in the Middle East, this modern warfare shooter puts you in the shoes of Raven, a Contract Sniper Assassin tasked with eliminating a series of high-value targets across a gripping single-player campaign.

Star Ocean The Divine Force: Square Enix and Tri-Ace introduce the latest installment in the Star Ocean series. Choose to play as Raymond, a fiery character from a futuristic world searching for his lost crew, or Laeticia, whose kingdom on an underdeveloped planet faces dire peril.

Unpacking: Immerse yourself in a serene puzzle game that mirrors the familiar act of unpacking possessions and arranging them in a new home.

It’s important to approach this leak with caution, as it’s not official information. Thus far, there has been no response from PlayStation regarding this leak, and it’s unlikely that this will change.

It’s more probable that an official announcement regarding September’s free offerings for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers will occur this week. Regardless of the outcome, we’ll keep you informed.