Los Angeles, CA –

Beyoncé has been credited with inducing a pregnant fan’s labor as she was rushed to the hospital in the middle of a recent Renaissance Tour concert.

Sarah Francis Jones was enjoying Bey’s birthday concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium earlier this week when what she thought were false alarm contractions actually turned out to be her going into labor.

Luckily, Jones and her husband enjoyed all of the show before rushing to the delivery room after the Beyoncé’s performance.

“We thought it was just Braxton Hicks or gas — turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show,” she wrote in an Instagram post documenting their eventful concert experience.

Sarah Francis Jones spoke with ABC7 following the birth of her daughter and said she wasn’t due for another week, but Beyoncé evidently gave her baby a different idea.

“I wasn’t thinking that I was going into labor,” she said. “I wasn’t due for another week. We actually had a C-section planned. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna have fun at this concert. This is my last hoorah.’

“This baby had other plans. I think she heard Beyoncé’s voice and was like, ‘I wanna go too.’”

Jones added that her contractions first started roughly two-thirds of the way through Beyoncé’s set and continued to come every half-hour, but she decided to stay with her boo at the concert until the very end.

“By the time we got to the car, I was like, ‘This is not a false alarm,’” she said. “It had to be a perfect set of circumstances.”

related news Beyoncé Brings Out Kendrick Lamar In L.A. & ‘Serves Body’ Amid Technical Difficulties September 5, 2023

Sarah Jones wasn’t the only one who made headlines at Bey’s birthday concert on Labor Day. Keke Palmer and her boyfriend Darius Jackson put an end to the break-up rumors as they were spotted at the show amid their recent Usher drama.

The couple — who became parents to a baby boy named Leodis earlier this year — enjoyed the concert together as Jackson participated in Beyoncé’s viral “Everybody Go Mute” challenge during her performance of “ENERGY.”

After letting the speculation surrounding their relationship simmer for a few weeks, Keke and Jackson appear to be back on as they also celebrated the Nope star’s 30th birthday last month.