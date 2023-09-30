Beyoncé is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to bring her Renaissance World Tour to theatres.

On Saturday (September 30), Variety revealed that the Bey & Co. are in “advanced talks to distribute directly to AMC Theatres.”

Reportedly set to release on Friday (December 1), the movie would include footage from the colossal live shows of her ongoing global trek and behind-the-scenes accounts of how the massive production was put together. Furthermore, the film would also give viewers insight into the making of the album behind it all, Renaissance.

The tour is projected to generate $560 million in revenue by the time it wraps up on Sunday (October 1).

Earlier this month, Beyoncé hit yet another major career milestone. According to Chart Data, the Houston native’s tour has officially become the highest-grossing ever by a female act, raking in more than $450 million — surpassing Madonna‘s iconic Sticky & Sweet Tour, which garnered a whopping $411 million.

In the meantime, the 42-year-old superstar is busy conjuring up other money moves.

In late August, Above The Line reported that Bey and her Parkwood Entertainment company are actively shopping a visual album to studios and streamers, though there haven’t been any takers yet.

According to the outlet, the film is directed by British filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen, and sources say that it is “artsy” and in line with Beyoncé’s other visual albums, 2016’s Lemonade and 2020’s Black Is King. The source noted it’s “weirder” as well, adding that it “hasn’t been Disney-fied.”

“It’s a visual album movie, but it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King,” the source reportedly said.

Despite the album dropping in August 2022, no video content has come from it. For that reason, many fans have speculated that a visual offering existed, but simply had not yet been sold. The outlet’s source seemed to confirm this, saying Renaissance was viewed by select studios and streamers between four and six months ago, but they passed at the time.