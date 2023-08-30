Santa Clara, CA –

Beyoncé has added another prestigious accolade to her name ahead of her performance in Santa Clara, California on her Renaissance World Tour.

According to The Mercury News, the Santa Clara City Council declared on Wednesday (August 30) that Queen Bey will be named the honorary mayor of the city for the day.

The honor, coinciding with her show at Levi’s Stadium on Wednesday night, also saw the former Destiny’s Child member given the key to the city, which was accepted on her behalf by her long-time publicist, Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure.

“The city of Santa Clara is excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming visit to the world-renowned Levi’s Stadium,” Santa Clara spokesperson Michelle Templeton said in a statement. “Her concerts will certainly bring a great deal of energy and excitement.”

The proclamation cites Beyoncé’s “tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures,” including her more than 200 million worldwide record sales and record-breaking 32 Grammy Awards.

It also highlights her “profound dedication to numerous charitable causes,” which includes co-founding several organizations including the Survivor Foundation, Chime for Change and her nonprofit BeyGOOD.

Taylor Swift was previously given the honorary mayor title when her Eras Tour swung through Santa Clara on July 28 and July 29. The city was also dubbed “Swiftie Clara” for those two days.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently shared a birthday wish with fans ahead of her Renaissance Tour entering “Virgo season.”

“Virgo Season is upon us,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories earlier this month. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach this last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the 8.23 – 9.22!”

She continued: “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there! Your B at RWT (Renaissance World Tour).”

From an astrological perspective, Virgo season begins on August 23 and concludes on September 22. The “Virgo’s Groove” singer’s birthday happens to fall on September 4, the same day she’ll be performing in Inglewood, California.

Bey, who will turn 42, is also set to make stops in cities such as Vancouver, Seattle, Houston and New Orleans before concluding her 56-date tour in Kansas City on October 1.