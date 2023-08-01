B eyoncé paid tribute to Queen of Pop Madonna as she attended the songstress’ latest Renaissance World Tour concert on Monday following her recent health scare.

The 64-year-old looked in good spirits as she watched Beyoncé from one of two VIP stages at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

During the Vogue section of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix), Beyoncé, 41, stopped to shout out to the pop icon while strutting down the stage in a glittering pink ensemble.

She said to cheers in the stadium: “Big shoutout to the queen. Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you.” Read More

It is not the first time the Grammy-winner has paid tribute to Madonna, shouting her out last August when the song was released as a surprise for fans.

Taking to Instagram, Beyoncé shared a message attached to a bouquet of white flowers for Madonna which read: “I’m so grateful for you.

“You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius. Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix.”

The Material Girl then shared the thank you on her own Stories and responded in her caption: “Thank you!! From one [queen] to another. I love the remix!”

Beyoncé’s shoutout comes after Madonna was hospitalised in late June with a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in intensive care for several days.

She later confirmed she was “on the road to recovery” and recuperating at home after being forced to postpone several dates of her world tour.

The singer was due to begin Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Canada on July 15 before she suffered the infection.

Her tour was set to take in stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami and Los Angeles, before moving to Europe.

Elsewhere, it is claimed concert promoters are charging Beyoncé fans over £120 for seats that offer no view of her stage show, leaving many up in arms.

Limited view tickets are often available to the visually impaired at a reduced price, but such is the demand to see Beyoncé live they have been sold for as much as £122.

One fan told The Sun: “The whole point of going to the concert is seeing her in person and watching the spectacle of the production. It’s ridiculous. If I only wanted to hear the concert, I’d stand outside in the car park.”