Beyoncé has put to rest any rumored beef between her and Lizzo, saying during her latest tour stop in Atlanta that she has “love” for the pop singer.

Queen Bey was midway through her Renaissance show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Monday (August 14) when she called out, “I love you, Lizzo” to the crowd, who met the moment with applause.

The shout-out was the most direct display of support for Lizzo after Bey made headlines for a performance in Foxborough, Massachusetts last month, where she declined to namedrop the Truth Hurts” hitmaker during a performance of her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

The moment came hours after news broke that Lizzo was being sued by three former dancers over allegations of sexual harassment, fat-shaming and creating a hostile working environment.

Beyoncé last night in Atlanta: “I love you Lizzo!” pic.twitter.com/3Z5uIY2Qx8 — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) August 15, 2023

Lizzo fired back days later, dismissing the claims as “false” and “sensationalized.”

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote on Instagram.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

While some interpreted the omission as Beyoncé distancing herself from the plus-size star, Bey’s mother Tina Knowles shut down that notion on social media.

“She also didn’t say her own sisters name yal should really stop,” Knowles wrote in a comment on The Jasmine Brand‘s Instagram page.

Beyoncé’s Massachusetts tour stop also came shortly after Erykah Badu had called her out on social media for biting her style regarding a hat she wore on stage.

The former Destiny’s Child member seemingly retaliated during her show in Washington, D.C., where she reinstated the Lizzo name-drop in the “Break My Soul” remix, while curiously omitting Badu’s name from the track.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Queen B’s Renaissance World Tour is now the highest-grossing trek of all time by a Black musician.

According to Touring Data, the concert series has generated $296 million from 33 shows so far, with 23 still left on the schedule.

Bey’s 2016 Formation World Tour previously held the record.