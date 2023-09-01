Beyoncé has tapped DJ Khaled as her opening act once again, this time for her pair of Los Angeles shows on the Renaissance World Tour.

Khaled made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday (August 30) along with a video of himself getting fan and paparazzi love.

“RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WE ON OUR WAY !” he captioned the clip. “Can’t wait to open up for the Queen in LA Sep 1st and Sep 2nd! LETS GO! #FANLUV & #BEYHIVE make sure to get there at 7:30!”

He continued: “Thank you @beyonce @jayz for the invite! When the Queen [crown emoji] calls … I run!! BEYONCÉ DID! ! Til Next Time [peace sign and heart hand sign emojis] @wethebest @rocnation @parkwood FYI I have nooo tickets!”

In 2016, Beyoncé tapped DJ Khaled for her Formation World Tour as the opening DJ on her North American tour stops. He went on to pay it forward, bringing along his friends to perform among the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz,Wiz Khalifa and Future.

When the tour came to an end, the We the Best mogul expressed his gratitude for the Houston superstar in a heartfelt and inspiring thank you letter on Instagram.

“Dreams come true Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you you can’t do it,” the Grammy-nominated DJ captioned under a candid photo of him and Queen Bey. “They told me I would never tour. Well I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet.”

He continued: “They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well I just finished touching the stage in every stadium in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!!”

“In order to stand beside the icon @beyonce You gotto work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality,” Khaled concluded. “I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the [bee emoji] Hive and Fan luv!”