Beyoncé has released the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

On Monday (October 2), the singer confirmed that a concert film will be released following her Renaissance World Tour, which coincided with her blockbuster 2022 album of the same name.

According to its description, the film “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans.”

In the trailer, Beyoncé talks about her goal for the tour and how stepping onto the stage makes her feel “free.”

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” she says in the clip. “The goal for this tour was to create place where everyone is free, and no one is judged.

“Unique. Start over, start fresh. Create the new. That’s what the renaissance is about. At any point, they could close their eyes and be right back there and take it with them.”

Near the end of the trailer, her husband JAY-Z asks her: “What do you think about this tour?” to which Beyoncé responds: “I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Just last week, it was announced that Beyoncé’s Renaissance film was in “advanced talks to distribute directly to AMC Theatres.”

That news has since been confirmed, with the film set to hit theaters on December 1. Tickets are available to purchase here.

related news Beyoncé Fan Gets Smacked For Hollering During ‘Mute Challenge’ At Concert September 26, 2023

The Renaissance World Tour was projected to generate $560 million in revenue by the time it wrapped up on Sunday (October 1).

Beyoncé hit yet another major career milestone in September when it was reported that her tour had become the highest-grossing ever by a female act, raking in more than $450 million to surpass Madonna‘s Sticky & Sweet Tour, which earned $411 million.