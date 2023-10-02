Beyoncé on Sunday night released the trailer for the concert doc about her Renaissance World Tour, the singer’s highest-grossing tour to date.

She debuted the trailer during her tour’s last stop in Kansas City, Missouri. Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment made the announcement Sunday night that the film will hit theaters Dec. 1 in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

The official description of the film is as follows: “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and U.S. media alike, Beyoncé’s outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.”

The singer also posted the trailer on Instagram, with the caption: “Be careful what you ask for, ‘cause I just might comply.” Watch it below.

Tickets went on sale Sunday.

Beyonce previously released a concert doc via Netflix. That project, Homecoming, documented her 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival performance.

After releasing her alum in July 2022, Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. She’s hit major cities all around the world and played for millions of people, including celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Tracee Ellis Ross, among many others. So far, the Renaissance World Tour has grossed $461.3 million, according to Billboard, becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time in the Boxscore archives.

Above the Line previously reported that Beyonce worked with filmmaker Nadia Lee Cohen on a visual album.

The news of the concert film comes after Taylor Swift has also set The Eras Tour doc with AMC. In addition to North America, it was revealed the Eras film will also hit cinemas in more than 100 countries overseas timed to its Oct. 13 domestic launch. Early North American box office tracking data for The Eras Tour suggests the movie will open to a massive $75 million, with some more bullish analysts believing the opening weekend numbers could cross $100 million with an upper ceiling of $125 million.